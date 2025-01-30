Jewish women are braiding challah and hair to mark the release of Israeli hostage Agam Berger

When four young Israeli soldiers were released in Gaza over the weekend, the first thing many people noticed about them was their defiant gestures in front of their Hamas captors.

The second was their braided hair.

Some close observers of the hostages concluded that the braids — also seen on some of the children released during a temporary ceasefire in November 2023 — were the handiwork of Agam Berger, who had become the only Israeli woman soldier left in Gaza.

Now, with Berger released Thursday after 482 days, her supporters are returning the gesture, crafting braids of their own to celebrate her freedom and inspiration.

Some Jewish day schools in the United States urged their students to wear braids on Thursday. At least one synagogue is holding a challah-braiding event. Families of four released hostages reunite with the returned hostages, January 25, 2025. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

A wig store catering to Orthodox women braided all of its display models, while El Al said women who worked for the airline had all braided their hair on Thursday. And an array of “Braids for Agam” graphics have circulated on social media, in both Israel and abroad.

A show of solidarity

“This Thursday, in a show of solidarity with Agam and all the remaining hostages, let’s have all of our female students come to school wearing braids,” Fuchs Mizrachi School, an Orthodox day school in Beachwood, Ohio, posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

It added, “Yellow ribbons will be provided to tie in!”

The origins of the initiative, like many others associated with advocacy on behalf of the hostages, is unclear. Following the release of the four soldiers over the weekend, an account began circulating that characterized Berger as “the mystery braider” of Gaza.

A news story to that effect was published, then deleted, amid concerns that amplifying Berger’s prominence could put her at risk on the eve of her release — especially after her family called on the public not to make her the center of attention. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“There are people who are trying to make a campaign right now, Braids for Agam… They didn’t get the permission of the family,” said a message distributed on WhatsApp.

“And this is something that could really, really endanger Agam. If Agam is seen as doing something that is a form of resistance or trying to get a message out through these braids, it really, really endangers her.”

Now that Berger has been released, the “Braids for Agam” events can proceed without risk.

Berger — who was just days into her army service when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, taking nearly 250 hostages — was left alone when four of her fellow soldiers were released last week, despite another hostage reportedly offering to stay with her. All five had been abducted from the Nahal Oz surveillance station, where dozens of other soldiers were murdered.

Berger returned to Israel on Thursday after being forced to walk across a stage in Gaza and wave to a crowd before being handed over to the Red Cross. Scenes of her happy reunion with her parents were soon broadcast.

For her supporters, the braids of her fellow captives reflected qualities they have attributed to Berger. “These braids have become a symbol of hope and resistance, as Agam’s quiet strength and strong spirit are woven together, much like the braids she has so lovingly gifted those released as she remained behind,” said a Facebook post by a New York City school that was removed after the plea for silence spread.

Berger has drawn special attention for what released hostages reportedly said was her commitment to observing Shabbat even while being held hostage. Her mother, Merav, said the family had begun observing Shabbat and taking on other elements of religious observance as a result.

Some of Berger’s supporters are engaging in a different braiding ritual in her honor: making challah for Shabbat. Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, invited congregants to a communal challah-braiding event on Thursday and encouraged those who make challah at home to post pictures with the #BringThemHome hashtag.

Erin Beser, whose husband is the synagogue’s senior rabbi, got a jump on the occasion by braiding her 5-year-old daughter’s hair on Thursday night. She said she had been blown away by accounts of Berger’s care for other hostages in captivity.

“The feeling of having your hair braided shows you how alive you are, how someone cares about you and someone’s hands are touching you gently, making you feel beautiful and cared for,” she posted on Instagram, in a post directed at Berger. “A braid is always beautiful, no matter where you are and what’s around you. Here’s to you sweet girl for making those around you feel loved, cared for and beautiful. We are waiting for you."