Senior Brazilian Congress members visit Israel, strengthening advocacy against antisemitism

A high-level delegation of Brazilian Congress members and diplomats visited Israel this week as part of an initiative led by the organization Nechama and Hatzalah for Israel to bolster international advocacy and combat antisemitism.

The delegation met with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and other senior officials, toured Yad Vashem, and visited communities in southern Israel affected by the recent conflict. Moshiko Moskowitz, Combat Soldier in Gaza & Chairman of Nechama and Hatzalah for Israel: “The fight against antisemitism and strengthening global advocacy efforts are just as crucial as the battle on other fronts.” The delegation walked through communities in southern Israel affected by the recent conflict. (Credit: Nechama and Hatzalah for Israel)

Amid growing global concerns about antisemitism, Nechama and Hatzalah for Israel, an organization that has been actively assisting evacuees from Israel’s northern and southern regions since the outbreak of Operation Swords of Iron, hosted a senior delegation from Brazil this week.

The delegation, led by renowned Brazilian philanthropist Mrs. Alessandra Safra, a staunch supporter of Israel and its international advocacy efforts, engaged in high-level discussions and firsthand observations of the recent devastation in Israel’s south.

During their visit to the Knesset, the delegation met with Speaker Amir Ohana and other Israeli officials to discuss strengthening ties between Israel and the Jewish diaspora, reinforcing international advocacy, and addressing the urgent need to combat global antisemitism.

The group then embarked on a comprehensive tour of southern Israel, including hard-hit communities such as Kfar Aza, Be’eri, and the Nova festival site. They received a detailed briefing from Moshiko Moskowitz, CEO of Nechama and Hatzalah for Israel, who exposed them to the horrors of the October 7th massacre, the scale of destruction, and the deep suffering experienced by Israeli civilians. Delegates expressed their shock, empathy, and unwavering support for the people of Israel.

A particularly poignant moment occurred during their visit to Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The delegation was deeply moved as they walked through the museum’s harrowing exhibits, underscoring the urgent necessity of Holocaust remembrance and the fight against rising antisemitism worldwide. The visit reinforced the delegation’s commitment to promoting tolerance, mutual understanding, and a more secure future for Jewish communities across the globe.

Moshiko Moskowitz, Chairman of Nechama and Hatzalah for Israel: “I extend my deepest gratitude to the delegation for their vital visit and heartfelt solidarity with Israel. The fight against antisemitism and the strengthening of global advocacy efforts are just as critical as the military struggle on other fronts. This visit serves as undeniable proof of the importance of international cooperation and the need to reinforce ties with our allies worldwide. I would also like to personally thank our dear friend Mrs. Alessandra Safra for her unwavering support of Israeli citizens, security forces, and advocacy efforts around the world.”

This article was written in collaboration with Nechama and Hatzalah for Israel.