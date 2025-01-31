Indictment filed against two IDF reservists on charges of spying for Iran

The State Attorney filed an indictment against Yuri Eliaspov and Georgy Andreev on Friday on charges of espionage, assisting an enemy in time of war, transferring information to the enemy, and destruction of evidence, among other offenses.

Both in the IDF reserves, Eliaspov served as a technician for the Iron Dome batteries, while Andreev served as a technician in "The Pit," the Israel Air Force's Operations Headquarters.

According to the indictment, the two graffitied “children of Ruhollah” across the country in exchange for $100 in cryptocurrency.

They then sent photos of their work to an Iranian agent known as "Boaz."

Eliaspov also sent Boaz blurred photos he claimed were of military sites. He received financial compensation for these images. Eliaspov also allegedly offered to sell a weapon to the Iranian operative. The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The indictment further noted that during his military reserve service, Eliaspov leaked footage and secret information relating to Iron Dome operations.

In order to prove he had access to classified information, the suspect allegedly sent Boaz a short video in which classified information relating to the Iron Dome can be seen, along with an explanation of the footage.

He also reportedly offered to sell the footage to the Iranian agent for $10,000.

Shin Bet, police arrest two suspects

According to the indictment, Eliaspov took eight photos of the Iron Dome computers, which contain classified information crucial to state security. Despite this, he kept the photos on his phone.

Earlier this week, The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police stated they had arrested the two suspects.

The two are residents of Kiryat Yam.