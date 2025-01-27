Israel Police arrests two IDF reservists on suspicion of spying for Iran

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police have arrested two Israeli citizens suspected of conducting missions for Iranian operatives. One of the suspects transferred classified material to a handler obtained during his military service in the Air Defense Corps.

In a coordinated operation between the Shin Bet and Lahav 433, the National Crime Unit of the Israel Police, two residents of the Krayot area, Yuri Eliaspov and Georgy Andreev, were detained in January 2025 on suspicion of engaging in security offenses.

Investigations revealed that Eliaspov had been in contact with an Iranian operative for several months, executing security-related tasks under the operative's guidance in return for financial compensation.

Among his activities, Yuri sprayed graffiti reading "Children of Ruhollah" at various locations across the country.

Further investigation revealed that Eliaspov recruited his friend Andreev, promising financial rewards for participation. Money changing hands as part of a bribe; illustrative (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Reports indicate that Eliaspov received at least $2500 for his actions.

Despite being aware that the handler was hostile to Israel, Andreev agreed to collaborate. He reportedly assisted Eliaspov with hanging banners and spraying graffiti under the operative’s instructions.

The suspects were reportedly aware of the nature of their actions and understood they were working for an Iranian operative, having seen media reports about similar cases of Israeli citizens arrested for espionage.

The investigation highlighted an increasing trend of Iranian operatives targeting Israelis via social media for recruitment.

On the morning of January 27, 2025, a prosecutor's declaration was submitted against the two suspects, and an indictment is expected in the coming days.

Authorities' warning

The Shin Bet and Israel Police issued a warning: “We urge Israeli citizens and residents to avoid any contact with foreign operatives and to reject offers to carry out tasks on their behalf. We will act with full severity against those involved in such activities.”

Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious contact—particularly via social media—by unidentified individuals offering “jobs” or assignments to the Shin Bet or Israel Police.