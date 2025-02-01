Hamilton man indicted for promoting antisemitism and genocide

Canadian authorities charged a Hamilton man with promoting antisemitism and advocating for genocide on Friday after he was previously arrested for making “threatening” social media posts towards the Jewish community.

Hamilton police learned of a series of antisemitic posts in September 2024. The police monitored and later arrested 32-year-old Harley Mitchell that same October.

He was charged with uttering death threats and failure to comply with probation.

Additional charges

After investigators submitted a report on Mitchell's online activity, Canada's attorney-general indicted Mitchell for hate crime charges on Wednesday. The charges included willful promotion of hatred, willful promotion of antisemitism, and promotion of genocide.

“Hate has no place in Hamilton,” police said in a statement.

The police noted that Mitchell's original charges remain.