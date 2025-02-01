'My heart is bursting': Cousin of hostage Ofer Kalderon reacts to his release

Ofer Kalderon has returned to Israel, and his cousin, Yifat, shared her excitement with Walla on Saturday morning: “Seeing him standing on his feet, head held high, hair on his head. Any second now, he’ll be here, and there are simply no words to describe it.

"I got a call saying it was happening, and I ran to the TV,” she continued.

Kalderon returned to Israeli territory along with Yarden Bibas, as part of the hostage deal agreed upon between Israel and Hamas.

The two men stepped onto the stage in Khan Yunis, where the terror group showcased them. They waved to the crowd before being placed in vehicles and transferred to Israeli security forces. Ofer Kalderon, held hostage in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, is released by Hamas militants as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in this still image taken from a video, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, February 1, 2025. (credit: REUTERS TV)

The contrast to the previous incident of releasing hostages

Kalderon was the first to be brought onto the stage. Their release took place in front of a small group of a few dozen militants, in contrast to the previous phase, which saw thousands gathering. Israeli officials had worked with mediators to prevent a repeat of the chaotic images from the prior exchange.

The IDF spokesperson confirmed that “Two hostages have been handed over and are en route to IDF and Shin Bet forces inside Gaza.”