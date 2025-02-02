Galilee indulgence: A pampering escape at the Canaan Hotel - review

At the entrance to the Canaan Hotel, a huge gong awaits guests, inviting them to strike it. A low, long, muffled sound emerges, symbolizing the entrance to SLOW STAY, the transition from a fast-paced life to a world of relaxation, for adults only.

The hotel is elegantly designed to harmonize with nature and seasons. In winter, it offers warmth from a steaming jacuzzi facing the view, a hot sauna, and fireside moments with tea made from the hotel’s herb garden.

Between water relaxation and sauna sessions, guests can practice meditation and yoga, and enjoy a pampering massage and fine meal, while admiring from the hotel’s vantage point the Galilee landscape stretching from the Sea of Galilee to Mount Meron.

The Fattal chain invested NIS 100 million in the luxurious Canaan Hotel, part of the Limited Edition series.

Operating for a month before the war forced its closure, the hotel recently reopened. Interior architect Efrat Kisoss Machlis meticulously designed the space, featuring furniture crafted from natural materials, including 200-year-old recycled teak.

These pieces, transformed into functional art, are adorned with urns and statues, while original local artworks grace every corner. Custom-made seating areas in natural hues of brown and green invite guests to relax by the fireplace, surrounded by curated reference books in the lobby.

The hotel has about 120 rooms and suites, all overlooking the green Galilee landscape, with some rooms offering views of the Sea of Galilee and Mount Meron. The rooms blend modern design with rustic elements, using natural and recycled materials like linen curtains and 100% cotton bedding.

Natural cosmetics in recycled bottles complement luxurious amenities, including an espresso machine and a retro-designed mini-bar. Our mini-suite featured a decorative fireplace and a huge jacuzzi on an enclosed balcony facing Meron. In the bathroom, bathrobes and spa slippers awaited us; the uniform attire at the hotel most of the day.

Pool and Spa

The Canaan Hotel's pool and spa complex is endless. It spans two floors and three levels and features countless spa facilities. I felt like Alice in Wonderland, exploring all the areas, swimming, wading, warming up, and resting in a different place each time. You can really get lost while immersing yourself in all the opportunities.

The main complex is a large, semi-Olympic pool, heated and covered, surrounded by soft sunbeds, where you can relax to the sound of the water splashing in the fountain. There is no competition for sunbeds here – the hotel has more beds than guests! The pool leads to a balcony with two outdoor jacuzzis facing the view of Mount Meron.

This was one of my favorite places to sit during the day, facing the view, and in the evening as a couple, watching the romantic sunset. The spa has three saunas – one by the pool and two in the spa complex – one of them expansive with windows to the garden and one ultrasonic.

There is a jet shower complex and a spacious hammam (bath). Fifteen treatment rooms await couples. Towards evening, I settled into one of the beautiful rooms while closing my eyes as the therapist expertly relaxed my muscles. After the treatment, two relaxation rooms awaited me with a tea-and-snack area, centered by a real flame fireplace. It was so pleasant and special that I didn’t want to leave. In the meantime, my partner enjoyed a workout at the gym.

In the evening, we wanted to go to the lobby, but were in for a dilemma because there are several “lobbies.” There is a huge lobby near the reception, another lobby next to the dining room, and a lounge bar area where you can order light meals and hot, soft, and alcoholic drinks.

In the end, we decided to sit outside. There are outdoor seating areas on the balcony and in the garden kitted with fire pit tables. Even though we were there on the coldest day of January, we enjoyed it so much. The staff handed out blankets and fresh mint tea, and we indulged in the warmth of the campfire and the relaxed romantic atmosphere in front of the flickering flames.

The morning starts early here with plenty of options – a walk in nature, swimming, or a yoga class in the studio. I chose the studio class, and Noa taught Ashtanga yoga in the wellness room. The studio is beautifully designed, with a window wall facing the lush landscape. Located right next to the dining room, I headed straight up to breakfast.

Gastronomy

The food at the Canaan Hotel is excellent, one of the best breakfasts I’ve ever had in a hotel. The serving utensils are made of wood or ceramic, which adds greatly to the enjoyment. The meal is buffet style with a wide variety but with an emphasis on quality.

There are salads, fish, boutique cheeses, and gourmet yogurt; a tabbouleh with pizzas; a bread and bagel stand; and plenty of sweet pastries and cakes. I was thrilled with the active salad stand where the chef prepared me a salad and mixed the dressing exactly according to my desire; the result was an especially delicious salad that greatly enhanced the meal.

The omelet stand was also a pleasant surprise. The chef prepared the omelets precisely, and the serving plates were impressive, just like in a restaurant. There was also a hot buffet with different types of shakshuka, pies, gnocchi, and more. At the end of the meal, you can sit down and relax. Coffee is served at the table.

We also had dinner at the hotel and were amazed by the quality. The food is beautifully presented and is very tasty. The selection emphasizes originality with fresh ingredients and spices. The meal was varied with a wide selection of entrecote, meat dishes, chicken, fish, and vegetarian dishes.

I was won over by the special additions of smashed potatoes and glazed carrots in a variety of colors. At the end of January, the hotel’s wine bar will open here, called “26.8,” led by chef Amos Hayon, from the Rubida restaurant in the Judean Lowlands, who grew up in Michelin-starred kitchens in New York.

Hayon created the menu together with local farmers, producers, and cultivators within a 26.8 km. radius from the hotel. The bar is located in the hotel courtyard and will serve wines from the Galilee and the Golan Heights, with an emphasis on small boutique wineries.

Activities

Canaan Hotel is a wellness hotel and offers a variety of workshops and activities. The hotel has a magical private grove that includes areas for Slow Stay activities to slow down the pace of life and allow for a relaxing morning walk.

There is also a large area for yoga and meditation activities overlooking the landscape, peaceful, secluded seating areas, a tennis court (by prior arrangement), and more. The hotel’s location in Safed allows for activities and tours in the Old City of Safed, the tombs of the righteous, winery tours, nature trips, and more. Amuka and Birya are a short distance from the hotel, and there is also the Bat Ya’ar farm.

Bat Ya’ar Farm

Bat Ya’ar Farm has gained widespread acclaim for its unique offerings. Nestled in the Biriya forest amidst pine and cedar trees, the farm boasts panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. It has become renowned for two main attractions: its horse riding experiences and its high-quality meat restaurant, which combines excellent cuisine with a distinctive atmosphere.

Bat Ya’ar was founded by Eitan Lebel in 1985, driven by his vision of creating a country restaurant while living in Amuka. The farm’s humble beginnings included two repurposed train cars and a generator, which laid the foundation for its subsequent success.

When I visited, I was struck by the forest’s resilience. Despite some small areas showing remnants of wartime fires, the majority of the woodland remained lush and elegant. The restaurant preserves its rustic charm and occupies the original hut that incorporates one of the old train cars.

I admired the all-wood construction, decorative recycled horseshoes, and the central wood-burning fireplace. For those interested, there’s also the option of private dining in one of five air-conditioned carriages in the courtyard (for an additional fee).

The food here is delicious. First and foremost, don’t miss the cowboy stew, rich with beans and meat. The menu also features an array of salads and first courses showcasing local produce, including the original Hameiri cheese from the Safed dairy, with each dish delicately seasoned to highlight the freshness of the ingredients.

Try the fresh bread with dips – the garlic butter is exceptional – and the hot artichoke dish. However, the true star here is the fine meat. We enthusiastically recommend the juicy prime rib steak and the melting tender fillet. A meal at this establishment promises not just outstanding cuisine but a memorable dining atmosphere.

Bat Ya’ar Farm, Mitzpe Amuka, Batyaar.co.il, 04-692-1788, not kosher

Canaan Hotel, Hagdud Hashlishi, Safed, canaan-hotel.co.il, 04-699-3000

The writer was a guest of Canaan Hotel and Bat Ya’ar Farm.