Supporting Israel’s wounded: CAM fund aids Israelis injured during war

Combat Antisemitism Movement, a leading NGO working to confront antisemitism around the world, has raised $500 thousand to fund projects aimed at providing critical support to Israeli soldiers and civilians wounded during the October 7, 2023 attacks and the subsequent war, the organization reported on Wednesday.

This half million dollars is part of a total of $4.6 million that the NGO and its partners have raised through its Emergency Fund, which was launched in October 7, 2023 after the commencement of the Israel-Hamas War.

“The Emergency Fund identified and collaborated with partners to develop and support unique projects aimed at helping soldiers and civilians with severe injuries suffered during the war,” CAM explained in a report on the projects.

One of the projects selected by the fund is Restart Global. This organization, which received $180 thousand, strives to create products that boost accessibility and enable injured soldiers to engage in rehabilitation activities and everyday life.

Among the 35 products created by Restart Global is a bicycle mechanism allowing bikes to be ridden with one hand, a customized gaming keyboard designed for people with limited hand function or upper limb amputations, a device that assists with brushing teeth for individuals who cannot do it on their own, and an upper-body fitness device for bedridden or mobility-impaired individuals that enables movement without straining injured muscles. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi commemorates the October 7 massacre on Israel's national day of mourning, October 27, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Other projects CAM supports

Another project selected by the Emergency Fund is Brothers for Life, which received $105 thousand.

Brothers for Life supports wounded soldiers with medical care, financial aid, education, mental health programs, and wellness initiatives.

TIKVOT, a volunteer-run nonprofit that helps rehabilitate Israel’s wounded soldiers and terror victims through sports, also received an endowment of $85 thousand.

Finally, the Israel Judo Association received $130 thousand. Due to the funding, CAM and the IJA were able to launch a nationwide initiative for wounded soldiers, civilians, and those with severe war-related trauma.

CAM noted that the initiative offers classes in northern and southern Israel teaching judo techniques while fostering resilience, discipline, and personal growth.

The initiative will also offer judo classes and camps to Israeli kids affected by the war.