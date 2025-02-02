Police seized 38 smuggled guns in Afula, including M16s, Kalashnikovs

The Israel Police and IDF reconnaissance units seized 38 smuggled firearms in Afula on Friday.

A joint operation between the Israel Police's Northern District Central Investigations Unit Border Task Force (Yagal) and IDF reconnaissance units from the Beqaa and Emekim Brigade recovered a significant cache of illegally obtained weapons. Israel Police and IDF units retrieve a cache of weapons in Afula, January 31, 2025. (credit: Courtesy Israel Police Spokesman)

Three arrested

The cache included 34 handguns, two Kalashnikov rifles, and two M16 rifles.

Authorities searched two vehicles in the northern city and later arrested three residents of Zarzir, a village west of Nazareth, as suspects.

Police said that the seizure helped combat the ongoing issue of illegal weapons trade in the country.