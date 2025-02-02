Israel's enemies are facing 'powerful force,' incoming IDF chief of staff says

The IDF will demonstrate to Israel's enemies they stand in front of a powerful force, incoming IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir said in a first speech on Sunday since his appointment to the role.

"We will prove to our enemies that they are facing a powerful, determined, and victorious force," he was cited as saying.

He quoted a verse from the Psalms to illustrate his point. "I have pursued mine enemies and overtaken them: neither did I turn again till they were consumed."

'Battle is not over'

He further stated, according to Army Radio, "The IDF rose to its feet from the depths of war, the enemies in all arenas have been defeated – but the battle is not over, and challenges still lie ahead.

On Saturday, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (res.) Zamir will be the next IDF chief of staff, replacing Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Earlier in January, Halevi announced he would resign on March 6, citing the military failure on October 7.

