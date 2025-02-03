Viral video shows IDF reservist dancing in woman's lingerie found in Bethlehem

A video went viral showing an IDF reservist wearing women's lingerie over his IDF uniform during an IDF operation in Bethlehem.

The reservist, who has not been identified, took part in a house raid in Bethlehem, south of Jerusalem, and was videoed wearing women's lingerie that he found in one of the bedrooms.

He then proceeds to dance sexually over another IDF reservist in a joking manner.

חיילים בתוך בית בבית לחם, אחד מהם הולך לחדר השינה ולובש הלבשה תחתונה של נשים, אז עכשיו עברו מהלבשה תחתונה של נשים עזתיות להלבשה תחתונה של נשים בגדה. pic.twitter.com/rIfpcvYJZq — Yoav Hershkowitz (@HershkowitzY7) January 26, 2025

"This is a serious conduct that is inconsistent with the values of the IDF," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit responded. "We are aware of the incident and the soldiers involved were reprimanded by their commanders." IDF soldiers stand guard during a demonstration by Palestinians against the closure of the main road in Jabaa area south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem. (credit: REUTERS)

Previous incidents

Last March, Israeli soldiers posted photos and videos of themselves toying with lingerie found in Palestinian homes.

In one video, an Israeli soldier sits in an armchair in a room in Gaza grinning, with a gun in one hand and dangling white satin underwear from the other over the open mouth of a comrade lying on a sofa.

Elsewhere, another soldier sits atop a tank holding a female mannequin dressed in a black bra and helmet and says: "I found a beautiful wife, serious relationship in Gaza, great woman."

The two videos shot by Israeli soldiers are among dozens of posts in which troops in Gaza are shown displaying lingerie, mannequins, and in some cases both. The lingerie images have been viewed tens of thousands of times - nearly half a million in one case - after being reposted by Younis Tirawi, who describes himself as a Palestinian reporter.

Approached about images he reposted to his more than 100,000 followers on X between Feb. 23 and March 1, Tirawi provided links to the original posts by IDF soldiers. Reuters then independently verified eight posted on Instagram or YouTube. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"The posting of such images is demeaning to Palestinian women, and all women," said Ravina Shamdasani, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson.

Reuters sent details of the eight verified posts on YouTube or Instagram to the IDF, requesting comment.

In response, a spokesperson sent a statement saying the IDF investigates incidents that deviate from the orders and expected values of IDF soldiers, as well as reports of videos uploaded to social networks.

"In cases where suspicion of a criminal offense arises that justifies opening an investigation, an investigation is opened by the Military Police," it said.

"It should be clarified that in some of the examined cases, it is concluded that the expression or behavior of the soldiers in the video is inappropriate, and it is handled accordingly," the statement said.

The IDF declined to say whether it was referring to any of the images highlighted by Reuters, or whether any of the soldiers responsible have been disciplined.

The Israeli soldiers whom Reuters was able to identify did not respond to requests for comment sent via their social media accounts.