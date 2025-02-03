Israel unveils AI-powered education plan with tech giants’ backing

The Education Ministry launched a comprehensive national plan on Monday to integrate artificial intelligence into the education system.

Spanning 2025, the initiative includes teacher training, the development of innovative curricula, and the implementation of specialized AI tools in classrooms.

The program is designed for all students from 4th to 12th grade and is tailored to all sectors of Israeli society.

As part of the initiative, the ministry has enlisted over 400 leading tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia, to help train 3,000 mentors who will assist schools in integrating AI technologies and adapting them to pedagogical needs.

The program introduces new AI tools, including: "Q," a training bot for responsible AI usage developed specifically for the education system; a Google Gemini-based chat assistant adapted to Education Ministry requirements and protected from external influences; "Magic School," a platform for lesson planning and student assessment; and a customized Minecraft interface, designed for younger students.

Throughout February, the Education Ministry will host special live broadcasts, competitions, and major events, culminating in a central gathering on February 27.

Simultaneously, dozens of enrichment webinars will be held for teachers, with over 70,000 expected participants, covering various aspects of AI integration in education.

Authorities' statements

"Today, we are leading an unprecedented global initiative, connecting Israel's education system with top hi-tech companies to train teachers and students in artificial intelligence," Education Minister Yoav Kisch wrote.

Kisch added that "we are positioning Israel at the forefront of AI-era education" and that "to equip the next generation with the skills to succeed in tomorrow’s world is one of the most important missions before us."

Education Ministry Director-General Meir Shimoni added, "This initiative goes beyond just integrating technology in classrooms," stating, "It is a new educational philosophy that combines artificial intelligence with human intelligence."

Shimoni added, "Our main challenge is to harness technological power while preserving the human values in education," concluding that "Teachers will receive advanced tools that allow them to focus on their core roles—teaching, mentoring, and providing personal guidance. AI will serve as a supportive tool, enabling precise adaptation to each student's needs."

Merav Zarbiv, Director of the Innovation and Technology Division, stated that "we are turning vision into reality," as "we have built a comprehensive support and monitoring framework to ensure successful integration."