Danon to ‘Post’: Era of change at UN on Israel possible now under Trump

WASHINGTON DC – Danny Danon, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, is optimistic that change is coming to the world body under US President Donald Trump.

“We are excited,” is the first thing that Danon said in an interview to The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Danon, who joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s delegation to the US capitol to meet with President Donald Trump, said, “We – I – am really looking forward to the arrival of the new US Ambassador to the UN, Elise Stefanik. We have a lot to do.”

Danon will closely follow what results from the meeting between Trump and Netanyahu today, and said he believes the close bond between the countries could yield results at the UN headquarters in New York, where the US has largely had to use its veto power to diffuse the volley of anti-Israel actions.

“It has been a very challenging period for us since October 7 at the United Nations. A lot of hostility, antisemitism, and biased opinions. We are looking forward to pushing back against antisemitism, pushing back against the bias against Israel, and promoting our shared values.” ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR to the UN Danny Danon speaks during a meeting of the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian question, in November. The UN has yet to demonstrate the solemnity and integrity to lead Holocaust commemorations, asserts the writer. (credit: REUTERS/Kent Edwards)

One of the problematic figures at the world body over the last year has been UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Danon. “He has made many mistakes since October 7; the fact that he hasn’t yet visited the communities in Israel speaks for itself. The US gives billions of dollars to the UN, and has a strong position in the organization. I believe that what will happen is that we will see the US more involved in demanding more from the UN and, hopefully, shifting the UN to address its bias against Israel.”

Politico reported on Monday that the US will halt funding to UNRWA, the UN body which oversees Palestinian refugees, and will withdraw from the UN’s Human Rights Council. Danon said he thinks this is only the beginning. “I think the US administration must look at the details to see what the UN is doing with the funds [it gets], and make sure they go to the right places. UNRWA is a corrupt organization, and it’s about time it no longer exists.”

Change is possible at the UN

Danon said that, based on his past experience during Trump’s first term when he was the Israeli ambassador to the UN, and Nikki Haley, who ran against Trump in the primaries, was the US ambassador to the world body, a change in attitude at the UN is possible.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We are going to play offense. We are going to take the initiative; we are going to set the agenda. And, I think that if you have a proactive approach and control the narrative, it will be much easier and better – not only for Israel, but for the stability of the entire Middle East.”

"During my first term at the UN, when Trump was president, many ambassadors came to me for advice, wanting to get closer to the US through Israel. Once the US takes a leadership position, people follow the leader."

He admitted, however, that it won’t be easy for the US at the UN. “Let’s not be mistaken. There are a lot of anti-US regimes that are very active at the UN – but there are also many quiet forces and countries that the US can bring back to the right side of history.”