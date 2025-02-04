Thousands of IDF reservists call for continuation of war in Gaza

“Reservists - Generation of Victory,” an organization comprised of thousands of IDF reservists, launched a campaign on Monday urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue the war until Hamas is entirely eradicated and Israel has seized territory in the Gaza Strip.

The campaign, titled “The destruction of Hamas - the test of a lifetime,” was launched ahead of Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The movement recently staged a display in Kfar Saba, which featured Hamas terrorist dolls riding on white Toyotas, warning that the current hostage deal may incentivize further kidnapping of Israeli citizens in the future.

As Israeli hostages are released from Gaza, Hamas terrorists are continuously photographed with IDF firearms, sparking fears that the terrorist organization isn't as crippled as the Israeli government claims it to be.

"Fighting on all fronts"

“For the past 16 months, we've fought on all fronts, lost dear friends, and seen many others wounded – all to prevent the next October 7. Unfortunately, we see that Hamas is still alive and kicking, and Israel remains trapped in the same vicious cycle of kidnappings, prisoner releases, and more kidnappings”, the organization stated. “Now, the excuses are over – Biden is no longer in the White House, Gallant is no longer at the Defense Ministry, and a new Chief of Staff will soon take office. It’s time to hit the gas, launch an aggressive and swift operation to seize territory in Gaza, facilitate the migration of its population, and eliminate Hamas once and for all.” A ''Generation of Victory'' sign warning that October 7 can happen again if Hamas isnt completely destroyed. (credit: COURTESY)

Monday marked the 16th day since the first phase of the hostage deal took effect, and negotiations for the second phase were intended to begin.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid promised to prevent political obstacles from interfering with the return of the hostages.

However, following the exit of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the threatened resignations of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, the stability of Netanyahu’s government is in question.