FM Sa'ar announces opening of new embassy in Moldova

Israel has opened its own embassy in Moldova, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced on Tuesday morning.

"I am proud that the first embassy I opened as Foreign Minister is the one in Moldova," Sa'ar said. "This is a historic milestone and an important step in strengthening our relations.

"After Hamas' murderous attack on October 7, the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust, Moldova stood by us. They condemned Hamas's vicious barbarity and clearly recognized Israel's fundamental right to self-defense."

Sa'ar met with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister for his country, at the embassy's opening, where they also held a private meeting.

The Israeli minister said in late December that he was planning to open an Israeli embassy in the country as a response to the embassy they had closed in Ireland due to the country's controversial relationship with antisemitism.

Sa'ar said last year that his decision was motivated by Moldova's strong support of Israel and mentioned that the country was "ranked 22nd in voting support for Israel, repeatedly asked why we hadn’t opened an embassy there.”

Dark history of Jews in Moldova

At the opening, Sa'ar said, "Israel supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova. Israel considers Moldova an important member of Europe." The Israeli official also went on to reference the pogroms that occurred in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, in 1903 by the Russian Empire, known as the Kishinev pogrom, which saw dozens of Jews murdered by Russian pogromists." Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, ahead of the opening of the Israeli embassy in Moldova on February 4, 2025. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

"The name Chisinau is etched in Jewish memory," Sa'ar said. "We have not forgotten the pogroms that took place here in 1903 against the Jews who lived here then. We have not forgotten what happened here during the Holocaust. We will never forget. Because we did not have the ability to defend ourselves - the Jewish people are today a much smaller people than they could have been."

"We have learned the lessons of history. The Jewish people must have the right and the ability to defend themselves! We appreciate the fact that Moldova recognized this painful chapter in our history and what it has done to ensure that these events are not forgotten and that the lessons of the past continue to be learned," he concluded.

Sa'ar went on to mention his grandfather, who was born in the Moldovan capital back when it was under the control of the Russian Empire only five years after the Kishinev pogrom, and how he emigrated alone to Argentina when he was 18.

Zvika Klein and Amichai Stein contributed to this report.