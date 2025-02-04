Dermer is hesitant about pushing deal forward, father of hostage Tamir Nimrodi says

Alon Nimrodi, father of Tamir Nimrodi—who has been held hostage in Gaza for 487 days—shared his increasing distress, knowing that his son is set to be released only in the second phase of the deal. Speaking with Yoav Krakovsky on Kan on Tuesday, he expressed his deepening frustration.

Nimrodi mentioned that he had recently spoken with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who has been appointed to take over negotiations in Doha from Mossad chief David Barnea. However, he was left with the impression that Dermer was hesitant to push the deal forward.

"He's militant. Ronen Bar and Dedi [David] Barnea should not be replaced with someone new," he said. "We don’t know what will happen there behind closed doors."

He also voiced his frustration over the hierarchy in which hostages are prioritized. "I’m happy for those who have returned, but I am overwhelmed with emotions. My son is in a less important category, along with 63 others." He added that since October 7, his family has received no proof that Tamir is still alive.

Still, one factor gives him some reassurance—the influence of former US president Donald Trump. "His madness works in our favor at this stage. Bibi [Netanyahu] is a little wary of him and also needs him. It was easier for him to deal with Biden."

Concluding the interview, Nimrodi delivered a heartfelt message to his son: "My dear and beloved Tamir, we are fighting for you and all the hostages. We miss you so much and want you to come home. The longing is intense, but we are very close. We are inside an agreement, and we will not let it collapse. We will continue until you come home. To all the hostages who hear me now, know that the fight is ongoing, and we are not giving up on you."

Will Dermer replace Barnea and Bar?

Earlier Tuesday, Kan reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering appointing Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to lead negotiations for the second phase of the deal, despite Dermer’s hesitance toward direct engagement with Qatar.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that Israel is preparing to send a working-level delegation to Doha later this week to discuss technical aspects of implementing the next stage of the agreement.

Once Netanyahu returns to Israel, he is expected to convene the Security Cabinet to finalize Israel’s stance on the second phase of the deal.