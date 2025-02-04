IDF: 55 terrorists killed, 380 arrested in month of West Bank operations

Throughout the first month of 2025, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police killed 55 terrorists and arrested 380 as part of West Bank operations, the army announced on Tuesday.

The activity has been named Operation Iron Wall, the army's third major West Bank operation in less than two years.

The forces also discovered weapons, rifles and explosive devices.

The army announced that some of the terrorists killed had participated in attacks which resulted in the murder of Israeli civilians. Weapons discovered in the West Bank, January 2025 (credit: IDF)

Most of the operational activity is taking place in three areas: Jenin, Tulkarm and Homesh.

For the first time, forces have been using Eitan Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) in the northern West Bank.

Incidents in the West Bank

On Tuesday, two soldiers, IDF reservist, Warr. Ofc. Ofer Yung, 39, and and Sergeant Major (Res.) Avraham Tzvi Tzvika Friedman, 43, were killed, and several were wounded in a Palestinian terror attack at an outpost near the village of Tayasir, north of the Jordan Valley on Tuesday.

A terrorist opened fire on the two, who were exiting an outpost.