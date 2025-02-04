Netanyahu to concede on West Bank annexation, favoring Saudi Arabia peace deal - exclusive

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to concede on annexation of the West Bank in favor of advancing a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, Israeli coalition officials told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

The officials, who spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity, spoke of fears that Netanyahu will use a delay in annexation as a compromise in attempts to sway Riyadh away from demanding a pathway to a Palestinian state.

The prime minister, who will meet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, has previously stated his intent to expand the Abraham Accords and reach a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia. In return, the Saudis demand an end to the war in Gaza and a pathway to a Palestinian state, two diplomatic sources told the Post.

Many in the Israeli Right were hopeful that Trump's return to the White House will raise prospects of Israel pushing to annex the West Bank or possibly declaring its full sovereignty on the disputed territories.

Back in 2020, Netanyahu pushed the first Trump administration to allow Israel to announce sovereignty on 30% of the West Bank as part of Trump's peace plan. The plans failed to materialize due to opposition from inside the administration and then-defense minister Benny Gantz.

Right-wing elements

While Trump has recently noted in private conversations that annexation of the West Bank is off the table for now, right-wing elements inside Israel's government were hoping Netanyahu could convince Washington to approve some kind of annexation. However, these elements now fear it would again be removed from the agenda.