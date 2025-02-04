'He only did good': Tributes for two fallen IDF soldiers flood in

Families and friends have paid tribute to IDF reservist, Warr. Ofc. Ofer Yung, 39, and Sergeant Major (Res.) Avraham Tzvi Tzvika Friedman, 43, who were killed in a Palestinian terror attack at an outpost near the village of Tayasir on Tuesday.

Friedman, who worked for the electricity company, left behind his wife Gal and their six children.

Friedman's sister Shomit told army radio that her brother was an "amazing father and husband" and a "sensitive, caring and loving man."

"He symbolized all that is good in this nation," she added.

'Only did good'

Uri Glasner, a friend of the Friedman family, told 103FM that wherever Friedman went, "he only did good."

צביקה פרידמן הי"ד שנפל היום בפיגוע במזרח השומרון עם אישתו וששת ילדיו pic.twitter.com/OGuXmXTeHT — ינון מגל (@YinonMagal) February 4, 2025

"A man who volunteers wherever possible, whether it's inside the kibbutz or outside the kibbutz." His volunteerism was exemplified by his choice to serve in the reserves at age 43, Glaser added.

Friedman lived in Kibbutz Ein Hanatziv, but hailed originally from a Chabad family in Safed.

Jung, who celebrated his birthday just three days ago, was from Tel Aviv and married to Dana.

He worked as a lawyer.