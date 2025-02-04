'He only did good': Tributes for two fallen IDF soldiers flood in

Those close to them described them as men who "symbolized all that is good in this nation."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF reservist, Warr. Ofc. Ofer Yung AND Sergeant Major (Res.) Avraham Tzvi Tzvika Friedman (photo credit: IDF)
IDF reservist, Warr. Ofc. Ofer Yung AND Sergeant Major (Res.) Avraham Tzvi Tzvika Friedman
(photo credit: IDF)

Families and friends have paid tribute to IDF reservist, Warr. Ofc. Ofer Yung, 39, and Sergeant Major (Res.) Avraham Tzvi Tzvika Friedman, 43, who were killed in a Palestinian terror attack at an outpost near the village of Tayasir on Tuesday.

Friedman, who worked for the electricity company, left behind his wife Gal and their six children. 

Friedman's sister Shomit told army radio that her brother was an "amazing father and husband" and a "sensitive, caring and loving man."

"He symbolized all that is good in this nation," she added.

'Only did good'

Uri Glasner, a friend of the Friedman family, told 103FM that wherever Friedman went, "he only did good."

"A man who volunteers wherever possible, whether it's inside the kibbutz or outside the kibbutz." His volunteerism was exemplified by his choice to serve in the reserves at age 43, Glaser added.

Friedman lived in Kibbutz Ein Hanatziv, but hailed originally from a Chabad family in Safed.

Jung, who celebrated his birthday just three days ago, was from Tel Aviv and married to Dana. 

He worked as a lawyer.



Related Tags
IDF
West Bank
Terror Attack
Fallen soldiers