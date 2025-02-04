Five female observers used as human shields for senior Hamas official - KAN

The five female observers released recently from captivity in Gaza were used as human shields for a senior member of Hamas's military wing, KAN reported on Tuesday evening.

The five hostages, Liri Albag, Daniela Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Naama Levy and Agam Berger, were held for extended periods of time in an apartment in Gaza City where the senior Hamas official was staying.

The girls reported being aware that the man was a senior figure, as they witnessed him giving orders to the terrorists. He also provided them with food and made sure they showered, despite also emotionally manipulating them, the girls told KAN.

In many ways, the senior official took on the role of "good cop" to the other terrorists' "bad cops."

KAN wrote that the other Hamas operatives treated the female observers like soldiers and treated them very differently to civilian hostages.

The senior Hamas member, however, was nicer to them while also trying to extract information from them regarding IDF operations near the Gaza border in the run-up to October 7.

Medical treatment

The five observers are set to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. However, the rehabilitation process will reportedly take a long time.

Initial indications following their release suggested the physical conditions of the girls were stable.