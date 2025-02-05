Identity of Tayasir terrorist yet to be determined, security official says

The IDF Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police have not yet been able to determine the identity of the terrorist who carried out the terror attack at the outpost near the village of Tayasir, north of the Jordan Valley on Tuesday, a security official said.

IDF Warr. Ofc. (Res.) Ofer Yung, 39, and Warr. Ofc. (Res.) Avraham Tzvi Tzvika Friedman, 43, were killed, and several were wounded in the attack.

"They have not yet managed to identify any external characteristics," the official noted.

According to the official, "Despite the terrorist being killed and this being reported in Palestinian media, no mourning tent has been set up by the family."

During the exchange of fire, the terrorist was hit in the face by shrapnel. A military official noted that there was more than one way to identify the terrorist; however, so far, efforts have failed. The scene of a terror attack at an IDF outpost in Tayasir, near the Jordan Valley, February 4, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

'All possibilities being considered'

"He is not known as a released prisoner, and all possibilities are being examined, including that he may be an illegal resident from the Gaza Strip who had been living in the West Bank for years or a terrorist who crossed into the area from Jordan. At the moment, all possibilities are being considered," the official said.

Early Tuesday morning, the terrorist, who was wearing a military vest and armed with an M-16 rifle, opened fire at soldiers stationed at the post, which comprised 11 reserve soldiers.

The security official noted that investigators discovered footage showing the terrorist walking from the area of the surrounding villages toward the checkpoint, but this did not raise any "red flags."

The acting battalion commander, who arrived at the checkpoint, identified the terrorist, opened fire at him, and ultimately threw a grenade at him, killing him.