Netanyahu presents Trump with golden beeper at Washington meeting - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bequeathed US President Donald Trump a golden beeper during their meeting in Washington on Tuesday, Israeli media reported.

Trump reportedly responded to the gift by commenting on Israel's beeper sabotage attacks on Hezbollah, which occurred in mid-September, noting it was a "grand" operation.

Netanyahu also presented the US president with a regular pager.

Pager attacks

On September 17 and 18, thousands of Hezbollah members were wounded in Lebanon as the pagers they used to communicate detonated.

The two consecutive days of attacks caused much damage to the terror organization.

In December, the IDF revealed further information regarding its role in the operation while crediting the Mossad for its role as well.

