Trump's chess game: Is the US president making an offer Smotrich, Ben-Gvir can't refuse? - analysis

Before going into details and analyzing the nuances of US President Donald Trump's bombastic claims - US control of Gaza, transferring Gaza's population, peace with Saudi Arabia without a Palestinian state, etc. - it should be noted that the entire event was a spectacle, an exercise in Trump's famous shock tactics. Blowing up a stagnant issue and building a new and surprising agenda around it.

Trump chooses to throw out huge ideas, such as the US controlling Gaza, regardless of how plausible they are in reality. This essentially starts negotiations at a high point.

It isn't worth rushing to conclusions or imagining that they will start building Mar-a-Lago in Jabalya tomorrow morning.

What Trump's statements mean for Smotrich, Ben-Gvir

But what is certain is that Trump's words are sending a message for Netanyahu's coalition partners, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Likud senior officials noted following Trump's statement that "Smotrich and Ben-Gvir need to reevaluate their course, whether to overthrow a right-wing government while Trump is president and risk National Unity leader Benny Gantz entering the government or triggering new elections. There is a huge opportunity to protect all of Israel's borders and it must not be missed."