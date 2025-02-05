Freed IDF observers discharged from hospital after recovery from Hamas captivity

The five female IDF observational soldiers who were kidnapped during the October 7 attack and taken to Gaza were discharged from Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva on Wednesday.

A huge gathering of people stood outside of their homes in support, and the families expressed their gratitude to the medical staff who cared for the girls: "They were treated professionally and sensitively, with full consideration of their situation," they said.

"We want to express our heartfelt thanks to Beilinson Hospital and the dedicated medical team who provided outstanding care for our daughters, the five observers who returned from Hamas captivity after 477 days. Over the past ten days since their return - Liri, Karina, Agam, Daniella, and Naama - have been staying in a private, secure facility at Schneider Hospital, where they received professional and compassionate care tailored to their special circumstances," the families stated.

"We are now embarking on a journey of rehabilitation, and we are confident that the warm and professional support of the medical, psychological, and administrative teams, led by Dr. Lena Koren Feldman, Professor Noa Eliakim-Raz, and Ms. Avivit Zatlman, has been a significant and crucial step in the healing process for each of the women as they return home," they added.

Lastly, the family expressed their gratitude to the people of Israel for their support and requested: "The women are facing a long rehabilitation journey, and we ask that their privacy, peace, and the time they need to slowly regain their strength be respected." Naamy Levy returns home after being discharged from the hospital (credit: RA'ANANA MUNICIPALITY)

The five observers planted an olive tree at the entrance of the hospital to mark their release. Beilinson Hospital stated: "Their release is a powerful moment—five brave women who survived the horrors of captivity and began a unique rehabilitation process are now returning home for the first time. During their hospitalization and treatment, a special bond was formed between the returnees, their families, and the teams at Beilinson’s Department for Returnees and the Geha Mental Health Center."

Professor Noa Eliakim-Raz, head of Beilinson’s Department for Returnees, part of the Clalit Health Group, added: “Today, Liri, Karina, Naama, Daniela, and Agam are being discharged from our department after their condition improved day by day. I am proud to be part of a dedicated and professional team that has guided them through the first steps of their emotional and physical recovery. We remain committed to providing the best possible care for all returnees and look forward to supporting them in the future.”

People gathering to cheer for Naama Levy

As Naama Levy made her way home, the Ra’anana community gathered together, cheered with Israeli flags, and held up banners to welcome her home.

Among the crowd was the Ra’anana Mayor Chaim Broyde.

"Our hearts are overflowing with emotion as we welcome Naama back home to Ra’anana, to her warm and loving community," Broyde said in a statement. "The Ra’anana family embraces Naama and will do everything possible to support her as she readjusts to daily life. We look ahead with hope, longing for the safe return of all the remaining hostages."