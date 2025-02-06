Captagon drug used by Hamas on October 7 reaches Tel Aviv nightclubs 

Captagon, the stimulant drug used by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre, has made its way into some of Tel Aviv’s most popular nightclubs, alarming doctors and healthcare professionals, according to Israeli media reports.

In the past week, users have warned against the consumption of “Memsi,” or 3-MMC.

Memsi, which contains “cathinone” as one of its main ingredients, is a highly addictive and increasingly popular drug among party-goers in Israel, according to the reports.

Recently, users reported unusual side effects, including the inability to sleep for several days, rapid heartbeat, sexual arousal, and anxiety attacks, N12 reported.

A test conducted at the toxicology laboratory at Sheba Medical Center indicated that the drug being sold did not possess any of the active ingredients of Memsi, a Ynet report noted. It added that the drug tested contained methamphetamines and theophylline, which are components found in the Captagon drug that Hamas terrorists used during the October 7 massacre.

After the massacre, Captagon pills were discovered on the bodies of Hamas terrorists.

The narcotic was allegedly used to keep the terrorists alert and calm during their rampage, elongating their period of attack and amplifying feelings of euphoria.

Captagon, or Fenethylline, is a synthetic stimulant developed to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), narcolepsy, and depression in the 1960s and 1970s, according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

The drug became illegal in the United States in the 1980s, and counterfeit production is currently concentrated in Syria and Lebanon.

The stimulant, often referred to as "cocaine for the poor," served as a primary source of revenue for the Assad regime, with regional data valuing the trade at $5.7 billion in 2021, as per the foundation.

'A completely different substance'

Dr. Roy Zucker, an internal medicine specialist at the Sourasky Medical Center, told Haaretz that he had received hundreds of inquiries about the strange side effects experienced by recent Memsi users.

He stated that the drug these individuals consumed was a “completely different substance - more addictive and more problematic” than Memsi. He added, “Memsi is already a terrible drug as it is. It borders on crystal meth.”

Additionally, according to Haaretz, Israel's Health Ministry received a test record from the Ichilov Hospital and is in communication with the Israel Police about the matter.