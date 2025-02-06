'Resist the displacement': Hamas calls on Arab factions to unite after Trump Gazan relocation plan

Hamas strongly rejected US President Donald Trump's recent statements announcing his plan to relocate Gazans from the Gaza Strip to rebuild the area and called on Arab countries to unite with the intent of combating the decision in a Thursday official statement.

Hamas also demanded an emergency summit with Arab countries to confront what the terror group referred to as Trump's "displacement project."

"Trump's talk about Washington's acceptance of the Gaza Strip can be compared to a declaration of its [the US's] desire to occupy the Strip," Hamas said.

"We do not need any country to patrol the Gaza Strip, and we do not accept replacing one occupation with another," the group added.

Hamas then called for "Palestinian unity," emphasizing that this was necessary to "face the displacement" of the Gazans. US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2025. (credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Hamas calls on Arab countries for resistance

"We call on the Arab countries to resist Trump's pressure and stand firm on their positions rejecting displacement," the terror group said.

Hamas also called on Arab nationals and international organizations to "make a strong move to reject the Trump project."

Hamas's strong rejection comes after Trump announced his plan on Tuesday to relocate Gazans in the Strip, with the intention of rebuilding the area to allow for their later return. The announcement occurred during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu's visit to Washington to meet with Trump, along with other US officials.

Trump says no US soldiers will be needed in the Gaza Strip

Following the announcement, on Thursday, Trump made an additional statement, adding that in the case that Israel turns the Gaza Strip over to the United States at the end of the war, no US soldiers would be needed there.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free," Trump wrote in his post on the Truth Social platform.

"The US, working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth. No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!" the post concluded.

Reuters contributed to this report.