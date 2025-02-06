Israel's new 'Gabriel 5' sea-to-sea missile makes first navy test debut

The Israeli Navy successfully conducted an operational test launch of the Gabriel 5 sea-to-sea missile, the IDF announced on Thursday.

The test, carried out by the Israeli Navy’s Missile Ship Flotilla in collaboration with the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), involved launching the missile at a vessel simulating an enemy ship.

During the exercise, the system successfully carried out detection and firing processes, mimicking real-world scenarios, the IDF said.

This capability is a crucial part of the Israeli Navy’s offensive arsenal, reinforcing Israel’s maritime dominance. The military shared that the success of this test improves the Navy’s operational readiness and ability to respond to evolving threats.

Brig.-Gen. Yehuda Almakias, head of the Research and Development Unit at the DDR&D, said: "The operational test launch was a remarkable success and provides the Israeli Navy with greater operational freedom. It strengthens Israel’s maritime offensive capabilities, ensuring continued development, the protection of its assets and infrastructure, and most importantly—the security of its citizens."

Capt. A., head of the Weapons Department in the Israeli Navy, added: "The success of this test marks a significant advancement in the Israeli Navy's offensive capabilities, enabling us to better counter maritime threats.

Israeli Navy soldiers operated with professionalism and precision, and the capabilities we tested are already being applied in combat across multiple arenas, giving our forces a substantial operational advantage. The Israeli Navy will continue developing and enhancing both offensive and defensive capabilities to maintain maritime superiority and ensure the security of Israel’s citizens." Israel Navy soldiers conduct operations near Israel's northern border. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'The most advanced naval strike system'

IAI CEO Boaz Levy stated: "Israel Aerospace Industries is proud to be a partner in the achievements led by the DDR&D and the Israeli Navy in developing the Gabriel 5, the most advanced naval strike system of its kind."

"The Gabriel 5 missile, developed by IAI, followed its planned trajectory with precision and successfully struck its target exactly as intended. We are committed to continuously advancing the capabilities of the Israeli Navy, upholding our legacy of developing some of the world’s most sophisticated combat systems," Levy concluded.