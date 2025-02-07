Warm and fuzzy statement from Netanyahu, Johnson devoid of plans for Gaza

Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor US Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson addressed President Donald Trump's claim that the US will take over the reconstruction and redevelopment of Gaza in their statement to the press on Friday morning, where they instead professed their deep appreciation for one another and the alliance between the US and Israel.

Friday's joint statement followed a close door meeting between the professed close friends who speak regularly, according to Johnson.

Netanyahu touted the "warm, personal bond" he's developed with the house speaker.

The Israeli leader recounted his week in Washington, praising Trump for renewing weapons supply and releasing other weapons supply withheld by the Biden administration, and issuing executive orders against Iran and the ICC. US President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the entrance of the White House in Washington, February 4, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Future of Gaza

While mentioning "a future for Gaza" and a "future for peace," Netanyahu did not speak of Trump's plans for the future of the strip.