'Netanyahu, bring my family back,' released hostage Yarden Bibas says in first official statement

Released hostage Yarden Bibas addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in in his first official statement on Friday since his release last Saturday.

"Netanyahu, I'm now addressing you with my own words, which no one dictated to me: Bring my family back. Bring my friends back. Bring everyone home," he said.

He was released alongside hostages Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel after being held in the Gaza Strip for 484 days. Bibas's wife, Shiri, and their two children, Ariel and Kfir, are still held in captivity in Gaza.

"My light is still there, and as long as they're there, everything here is dark," he said about his family. "Thanks to you, I was brought back - help me bring the light back to my life."

Unity of the Israeli people

Additionally, in his statement, Bibas also said that he didn't realize the large extent and strength of the Israeli people's unity in times of disaster. Released Israeli hostage, Yarden Bibas, who was seized during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, looks out the window as he travels to a hospital in a helicopter, in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on February 1, 2025. (credit: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

"On October 7, 2023, I was kidnapped from Israel. On February 1, 2025, I returned to a different country.

"I want to thank you for the strength you gave my family and friends. They told me about everything you did for me and my family, and 'thank you' is not big enough to express my gratitude to you." He then requested, after seeing what he described as the unity of our amazing nation," to not "wait until the next disaster to be united."

Bibas also thanked the Israeli military, calling them "heroes, each and every one of you." He then encouraged the entire Israeli public to not stop and "continue the fight to bring everyone back."