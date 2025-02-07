Israel draft plan suggests airport, seaport as possible departure points for Gazans - report

Ramon Airport and Ashdod seaport have been suggested as potential departure points for Palestinians to leave Gaza, according to a draft plan presented to Defense Minister Israel Katz, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Katz was presented with preliminary ideas at a Thursday military briefing, an Israeli official said to the news outlet.

He has been ordered to put together an implementation plan for Trump’s proposal, which would permit Gaza’s residents to leave Gaza for an undetermined location while Gaza would be reconstructed.

There are five land crossings between Gaza and Israel through which Palestinians could depart from Gaza. Then, they would travel approximately 250 kilometers by bus to Ramon Airport or the Ashdod seaport.

The departure points are reportedly being investigated following US President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans. US President Donald Trump seen with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK/NIMNETH X, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Trump announced his plan on Tuesday, saying that the US will take over the Gaza Strip for the foreseeable future, during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump's plan

Trump said that Gazans should go to “other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts” paid for by wealthy neighboring countries.

Trump had earlier stated that Egypt and Jordan should take Palestinians from Gaza, however, both countries have rejected the proposition.

Several right-wing Israeli politicians supported the proposal, calling it creative and a sign of the strong bond between Israel and the US. Politicians in Labor, however, said it was more important for Trump to call for the release of all hostages now, and several Arab party ministers called it dangerous and inhumane.