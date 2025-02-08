IDF detains over 60 West Bank terrorists, confiscates dozens of weapons

The IDF arrested over 60 terror suspects and confiscated dozens of weapons in the West Bank over the past week, the military confirmed on Saturday.

The confiscated weapons included a number of M-16 rifles, handguns, and Carlo firearms, as well as explosives and materials needed for the manufacturing of explosives.

Releasing security prisoners

In addition to the arrests and confiscations, the security forces took action to prevent celebrations surrounding the release of security prisoners.

A number of prisoners were released in exchange for 33 hostages held by Hamas in the first phase of a new ceasefire deal. Weapons confiscated by security forces in the West Bank, February 8 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Security forces prevented the celebrations through the issuance of warnings, conducting interrogations, confiscating materials used to incite terror, and removing a Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine statue in Bethlehem.

The IDF concluded that the security forces will continue to take all necessary measures to combat terrorism in all its forms and to ensure the security of Israeli citizens.