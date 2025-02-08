‘Like the Muselmann in the Holocaust’: Social media erupts over hostages’ emaciated appearance

The release of Israeli hostages Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, and Eli Sharabi on Saturday morning has ignited a storm of reactions online. Many users are making chilling comparisons between the hostages’ frail condition and the Muselmann, a term used during the Holocaust to describe Jewish prisoners in Nazi concentration camps who were starved to the brink of death.

The three hostages appeared exhausted and dangerously underweight, with protruding bones, sunken faces, and sharply defined clavicles and Adam’s apples—clear signs of severe malnutrition and muscle wasting.

Many on social media argue that these images bring history back to life, evoking the haunting appearance of Muselmann prisoners.

The historical reference: Who were the Muselmann?

During the Holocaust, the term Muselmann (Muslim) was used in concentration camps to describe prisoners suffering from extreme malnutrition and total physical and mental exhaustion. The origins of the term are uncertain, but some believe it stemmed from the victims’ hunched posture, which resembled a Muslim prayer position.

Muselmann prisoners lost the will to survive—their bodies were too weak to fight any longer. They moved slowly, showed little emotion, and often failed to react to their surroundings. Other inmates saw them as beyond saving, and in many cases, they were sent directly to the gas chambers. Red Cross team arrives before the release of hostages held in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, February 8, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

The haunting resemblance between the Muselmann of the Holocaust and the hostages released today is undeniable. Photos show them in a state of extreme emaciation, with hollowed-out faces, exposed collarbones, severe weakness, and body language that conveys total exhaustion. Such prolonged starvation has dramatically lowered their BMI, putting them at serious short- and long-term health risks and necessitating immediate medical intervention.

‘History is repeating itself’

Since this morning, social media has been flooded with posts highlighting the shocking similarities between the hostages’ condition and that of Holocaust victims. Many are questioning how the world can witness such horrors again and not take immediate action to secure the release of the remaining captives.

The political debate in Israel is also intensifying. Protesters are demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who opposes additional hostage deals in favor of continuing the war, act immediately to bring the remaining captives home. Critics warn that if no urgent action is taken, the public will hold Israel’s leadership accountable, just as past leaders were judged for failing to act against crimes against humanity.

The physical toll of starvation

The effects of severe starvation are visibly apparent in the returning hostages:

1. Pronounced cheekbones

Under normal conditions, the cheeks are cushioned by fat and muscle. Prolonged starvation depletes these reserves, resulting in sharp, hollow facial features.

2. Sunken facial skin and eyes

When the body loses subcutaneous fat, the skin loses its elasticity and support, giving the face a hollow, dehydrated look. The delicate skin around the eyes sinks into deep hollows, creating a tired and sickly appearance.

3. Protruding Adam’s apple

Severe malnutrition shrinks muscle mass around the neck, making the Adam’s apple highly prominent. The thinned, weakened neck sometimes exposes underlying bones.

4. Prominent collarbones

In healthy individuals, the clavicle (collarbone) is padded with fat and muscle. Starvation erodes these layers, making the collarbones appear abnormally sharp and protruding.

5. Widespread muscle wasting

A prolonged lack of protein and calories forces the body to break down its own muscle mass for energy. This leads to severe muscle shrinkage in the arms, legs, face, and chest, giving an emaciated, skeletal appearance.

Beyond appearance: The hidden dangers of starvation

Starvation does more than alter physical appearance—it causes severe medical complications. The immune system weakens, body temperature drops, and individuals experience extreme fatigue and deep depression. In the most severe cases, the damage may be irreversible, leading to long-term harm to the heart, bones, and nervous system.

Muscle wasting also affects cardiac function, weakening the heart and reducing its ability to pump blood. The respiratory muscles between the ribs deteriorate, leading to breathing difficulties. Additionally, digestive muscles shrink, making the process of reintroducing food extremely delicate.

A race against time: The medical response

Israel’s hospitals are on high alert, deploying teams of nutritionists, trauma specialists, and psychologists to provide comprehensive medical care to the released hostages.

Dr. Ronen Goldberg, a senior physician at Sheba Medical Center, described their condition as “extremely concerning.” He noted that prolonged starvation causes multi-system failure, requiring a carefully monitored refeeding process to prevent life-threatening complications.

Refeeding syndrome: A silent but deadly risk

One of the most dangerous medical risks for the released hostages is refeeding syndrome—a potentially fatal condition that occurs when the body, after prolonged starvation, is suddenly reintroduced to food. The sudden intake of nutrients can trigger electrolyte imbalances, organ failure, and cardiac arrest.

To prevent this, doctors are using a slow, highly controlled nutritional rehabilitation plan, including: Small, gradual meals rich in vitamins and minerals, electrolyte therapy to stabilize potassium, magnesium, and phosphate levels, cardiac monitoring to prevent heart complications, and psychological support to address trauma-induced eating disorders.

“Many of these individuals will require months of medical care to regain their strength—both physically and mentally,” said Dr. Goldberg. “This is a recovery process that cannot be rushed.”

Time is running out for hostages still in captivity

While Israel’s medical teams focus on rehabilitating the freed hostages, the fate of those still in Hamas captivity remains unknown. Israeli intelligence estimates that over 100 hostages remain in Gaza, their condition worsening by the day.

“The evidence is clear—these hostages are being subjected to conditions reminiscent of the worst atrocities in human history,” said a senior Israeli intelligence official. “We do not know how much longer they can survive.”

Calls for military action to force Hamas to release the remaining captives are growing. Some argue that prolonged negotiations are giving Hamas more leverage, while others fear that military intervention could put the hostages in greater danger.

A moment of reckoning

The release of Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, and Eli Sharabi has shaken Israel and the world. Their frail bodies tell a story of suffering, cruelty, and inhumanity, recalling the darkest chapters in Jewish history.

For Israel, this is not just a humanitarian crisis—it is a moral and national emergency. The question remains: how long will the world wait before ensuring that no more hostages endure this fate?