Ex-hostage Eli Sharabi learns his wife, daughters were murdered on October 7 after release

Eli (Eliyahu) Sharabi was released this Saturday morning after 491 days in Hamas captivity, only to discover that his family had been murdered on October 7, Israeli media reported.

In a shocking and cynical release ceremony, Hamas informed him of the death of his brother, the late Yossi, in captivity - with his body still being held in Gaza.

Reports indicate that Sharabi told IDF troops that he was looking forward to meeting his wife and daughters, not knowing that they had been murdered in their home in Be'eri in the October 7 massacre.

"Eli is returning from an impossible reality in captivity to a very difficult reality in Israel," Kibbutz Be'eri said.

"A reality in which those dearest to him are no longer alive - on 7.10, Eli lost his daughters Noya (16) and Yahel (13) and his wife Lian (48), who were murdered in their house in Be'eri in the terrible massacre. His brother, the late Yossi Sharabi, was murdered in captivity, and his body is still being held in Gaza. We will embrace him and give him the best possible support." A tour with the families of the abductees in Kibbutz Beeri (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Eli Sharabi

Eli arrived at Kibbutz Be'eri from abroad at the age of 14, grew up and was educated there, and worked in a printing house in marketing positions. He served as the kibbutz treasurer and the center of the economy and was also a member of the economic committee.

At the age of 28, he married Lian, a volunteer from England. Lian, a colorful character who constantly played and sang, had become an Israeli in every sense of the word. Their daughters Noya and Yahel are seen in photos and videos laughing, happy, and surrounded by love. Eli remains the only remnant of his beautiful and happy family.

"Eli's family - his mother Hana, siblings Sharon, Osnat, and Hila, his sister-in-law Nira, along with all the nieces and nephews, fought tirelessly for his return, praying and deeply anticipating a reunion with their beloved family member," the Kibbutz added.

His brother, Sharon, who fought for his release, said: "Eli is the last remnant of the Sharabi family still living in Gaza captivity. We have lost four members of the family. Around the Shabbat table - five chairs are missing. Four of them - will never be sat on again."

"This evening is different from any other evening," said Ofir Sharabi, daughter of the late Yossi Sharabi and niece of Eli, in Hostage Square the night before the deal began. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"My father was kidnapped in front of my eyes. He was murdered after surviving almost 100 days in terrible conditions in captivity. My uncle, Eli Sharabi, was also kidnapped from Be'eri. His wife, my aunt Lian, and my cousins ​​Yahel and Noya were murdered in their home. My cousin Idan and his girlfriend Eden were also murdered at the Nova party."

"I am 15 years old. The amount of loss inside me does not match my age," Ofir continued in a chilling testimony. "I lost people I love so much. I lost my home. I lost trust in the world. I thought I had also lost the ability to share my pain with others. I am left alone with him most of the time, and he hurts inside me a lot, like knives pointed inward."

"If this agreement had happened on time, my father would have come back to us and hugged us. But it is happening too late," said Ofir.

"I am very excited for Eli, who is supposed to be released, and also very worried because we do not know what his condition is. I hope he comes back alive and that we can give him a hug that never ends. That we will not experience another loss; we have already lost so much."