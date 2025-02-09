Danon calls on UN's Guterres to condemn Hamas's 'cruel, inhumane' hostage treatment

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, wrote an official appeal to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, calling on him to condemn Hamas's "cruel and inhumane treatment" of the hostages following the release of three Israelis on Saturday.

Released hostages Or Levy, Eli (Eliyahu) Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami returned in critical condition, appearing starved after spending 491 days captive, and were said to have lost some 30% of their overall weight.

Danon addressed the physical condition of the returned hostages, calling it "clear evidence of war crimes and flagrant violations of international law by Hamas, which has committed and continues to commit crimes against humanity," in a Saturday night X/Twitter post.

In the official appeal letter to Guterres, Danon claimed that "the international community has been manipulated by a jihadist terrorist group [Hamas]" for over a year.

Danon then referred to various claims of starvation among Palestinians in Gaza, adding that the international community has been spreading "false propaganda about so-called starvation in Gaza." United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres looks on as he speaks to the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., February 5, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

Addressing the images of the released Israeli hostages, Danon wrote that "the images tell the truth: Hamas terrorists and the Gaza crowd gathered there to humiliate them appear in a very well condition, while the Israeli hostages alone bear the unmistakable signs of starvation."

"Hamas has committed crimes against humanity. I urge you to unequivocally and publically condemn the inhumane treatment of these hostages and demand the immediate and uncommon release of all those still held in Gaza," the letter continued.

In a Saturday night X post, Guterres addressed the ceasefire deal. However, he did not refer directly to Danon's letter.

"We must keep pushing for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza & the release of all hostages without delay," Guterres wrote in his post on Saturday evening.

"We cannot go back to more death & destruction. A viable, sovereign Palestinian State living side-by-side in peace & security with Israel is the only sustainable solution," Guterres added.

Further condemnation of Hamas

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the condition of the released hostages "appalling" in a Saturday night X post, offering further condemnation toward the treatment hostages in Hamas captivity have endured.

"We must continue to see all the hostages freed - these people were ripped away from their lives in the most brutal circumstances and held in appalling conditions," the post read.

"The ceasefire must hold, and all efforts need to focus on the full implementation of the remaining phases. This includes the return of further hostages, the continued increase of aid into Gaza, and securing a lasting peace in the Middle East," he added.