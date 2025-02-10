Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg summoned for questioning relating to bribery case

The mayor of Petah Tikva, Rami Greenberg, and the municipality's director, Yaniv Benita, were detained on Monday morning for additional questioning at the National Fraud Investigation Unit (Lahav 433) in order to complete an investigation into bribery and breach of trust investigation that began about seven years ago.

At about 7 am, both Greenberg and Benita received phone calls from investigators requesting their immediate presence at Lahav 433's offices for further questioning. It appears that both individuals will be released after Monday’s questioning. However, they will likely need to return for further questions in the coming days due to the acquisition of new evidence in recent months as part of dramatic developments in the investigation.

Greenberg's lawyer, Ofer Bartal, said "The mayor is an honest and upright man who has cleaned up the corruption in Petah Tikva."

"By doing so, he did not cater to the financial and political desires of certain parties, and they are now trying to take revenge by making various accusations against him. We have no doubt the investigation will end with nothing. The mayor is deeply committed to his role and will continue to serve the residents for many more years. So far, the mayor has cooperated with the investigation and answered all questions in every inquiry to allow for a thorough examination of the claims. We expect the investigators not to play into the hands of those with vested interests looking to harm the mayor." Chaim Ozer street, Petah Tikvah. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

The investigation so far

On August 10, 2022, Greenberg and Benita, and two others were detained for questioning by the National Fraud Investigation Unit. The two were suspected of bribery and breach of trust related to activities prior to the November 2018 elections. At the Magistrate's Court in Rishon Lezion, Lahav 433 representatives claimed there was solid evidence supporting the allegations.

It was alleged at the time that the mayor and director had solicited funds for their election campaign in violation of election laws, accepted donations beyond legal limits. They also allegedly promised benefits and bribes to those who contributed to their campaign. Their arrest caused a major stir and shocked many residents of the city.

Greenberg's detention was extended twice before he was released to house arrest. Several months later, Greenberg was arrested again in connection with the same case but was released afterward.

For more than two and a half years, it seemed to many in the city that the case had faded and that the investigation had yielded no results. Since then, waves of rumors have swept through the city, periodically resurfacing, though none were supported by facts. This continued until definitive developments in November 2024, eventually led to Monday morning's phone calls summoning Greenberg and the director to the investigation unit.

Despite ongoing investigation and arrests, Greenberg won 90% of the vote in the most recent elections in November 2023, securing another term as mayor in an unprecedented victory. He also succeeded in bringing 13 members of his party into the city council. Without a doubt, this landslide victory, despite the heavy cloud surrounding him, reflected the public’s trust in him as someone who introduced new standards of conduct to Petah Tikva.

"It will be a loss for the city if he has to resign," residents have said in recent months.