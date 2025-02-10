Freed hostage Romi Gonen will undergo a 10-hour-long surgery, her mother reveals

Merav Leshem Gonen, the mother of Romi Gonen, who was released from captivity, revealed new details about Hamas' starvation tactics and Romi’s recovery process in an interview with Anat Davidov and Udi Segal on 103FM on Monday.

Addressing her daughter's condition, Leshem Gonen stated, "We know there is a very long initial surgery, about 10 hours. We hope there won’t be more surgeries, but there’s no way to know."

She also highlighted the severe physical toll on the released IDF observers, saying, "The girls did not return in good condition; losing 20% of their weight is not okay."

She further emphasized the importance of public pressure on the government, stating, "One of the tasks we all need to undertake is to see both sides of the coin and work seriously to recognize the risks and possible outcomes [of delaying the deal.] The people must pressure the government to take care of populations that will be affected by the agreement."

Concluding the conversation, Leshem Gonen reaffirmed, "All the returned hostages are alive, but the fact remains that there are people still there who must be brought back. There are people we are committed to as a nation." Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher holding Hamas's psychological terror memorabilia (credit: screenshot, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Romi's health and Hamas starvation

Earlier this week, Leshem Gonen shared in previous interviews that Romi's appetite finally returned after three weeks of recovery.

"For the first time, I gave her bolognese because I wanted her to enjoy it, and she was finally able to. And we’re talking about three weeks since her release,” she said.

Her remarks came following the release of Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami from Gaza captivity on Saturday in dire condition.

“It was shocking, it was horrifying,” she was cited as saying. “It’s not that we didn’t expect it because we saw how the girls came out too, and they had also lost an extreme amount of weight," she added. But I think this is an escalation, and as time goes on, we will see even more severe cases.”