What surgery is Romi Gonen expected to have on her wounded hand? - explainer

Romi Gonen, who was taken hostage by Hamas and held for and held captive by Hamas for 471 days, is suffering from a severe injury to her hand, her mother revealed on Monday. This injury prevents her from moving it and requires an especially complex surgery.

The 23-year-old was shot in her hand during her attempted escape from the Nova music festival. As a result, her hand was paralyzed and was untreated during her entire captivity.

This week, her mother shared that Romi will undergo a lengthy and intricate 10-hour operation in an attempt to restore the function of her hand. "No one knows how much function the hand will recover," her mother said.

The reported injury may involve damage to the nerves, tendons, or bones of the hand, necessitating an extremely delicate surgical procedure, typically performed under a microscope. RELEASED HOSTAGE Romi Gonen is reunited with her mother, Meirav, last Sunday. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

This is not a routine surgery but one of the most complex procedures in the fields of orthopedic and plastic surgery, and it will take many hours in an effort to restore basic functions and prevent permanent disability.

The complexity of hand surgeries stems from the unique structure of the hand and arm. The hand contains 27 tiny bones connected by small joints, providing exceptional flexibility and delicate movement. Every movement in the hand is possible due to a complex network of tendons connected to muscles in the arm, which work together in coordination. Within these dense tissues run extremely thin nerves responsible for transmitting electrical signals from the brain to the muscles and collecting sensory information from the environment.

The blood supply system that delivers oxygen to this area is also made up of very small blood vessels, and any damage to them can disrupt blood flow and cause tissue necrosis [tissue death]. Therefore, any hand surgery requires precise planning and particularly delicate surgical intervention, as any mistake can lead to a significant loss of function.

Unlike other surgeries where the body’s natural healing processes can be relied upon, there is no room for error in hand surgery. For example, if a nerve is severed, it will not reconnect on its own but will require precise micro-surgical stitching under a microscope. Similarly, tendons that are not properly stitched can lead to loss of movement or adhesions that prevent proper use of the hand.

Complex reconstructions are often necessary, such as tissue grafts, transferring tendons from other parts of the body, or reconnecting blood vessels and nerve grafts taken from other areas of the body.

As a result, hand reconstruction surgeries can last up to 10 hours or more. This surgery may also involve other areas like the wrist, forearm, elbow, and even the shoulder.

The extensive time required stems from the need to work under a surgical microscope, where surgeons perform tiny, millimeter-sized connections, involving many hours of meticulous work. In such surgeries, every millimeter counts. Hand surgeons work in large teams combining orthopedic surgeons, plastic surgeons, vascular surgeons, and neurosurgical experts to ensure all components of the hand—bones, tendons, nerves, and blood vessels—are optimally restored.

Such surgery often requires the use of advanced technologies like surgical robots, 3D imaging, and special biological materials used to repair damaged tissues.

Prognosis

Beyond the surgical challenge, post-operative rehabilitation for such surgeries is equally long and complex. After the surgery, the patient begins an extended process of physical therapy and occupational therapy to regain hand function and prevent joint stiffness and the formation of adhesions. This rehabilitation can last for months or even years and includes practicing delicate movements, strengthening muscles, and rehabilitating damaged nerves.

In some cases, nerves do not fully recover, leaving the patient with permanent sensory loss or limited mobility. Therefore, even after a successful surgery, the road to full recovery is long and requires patience, commitment from the patient, and support from an experienced rehabilitation team.

Romi Gonen is expected to undergo surgery in hopes of regaining at least part of the lost function. This is a significant medical challenge, but modern medicine offers more advanced tools than ever for hand rehabilitation. The hospital where she is hospitalized is renowned for having one of the best hand surgery departments in the world, with highly experienced surgeons specializing in injury rehabilitation. Despite the long road ahead, she is in good hands with a team of experts who will do everything possible to restore her lost quality of life.