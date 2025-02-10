Rights orgs. condemn Israel Police over raid on east Jerusalem bookstore

There has been a public outcry after two east Jerusalem residents were arrested by Jerusalem District police officers in a well-known bookstore - east Jerusalem's Educational Bookshop - on Monday.

The owners, Mahmoud and Ahmad Muna, were taken into custody by police detectives on suspicion of incitement and support for terror, however, witnesses say charges were unclear at the time.

The police said that as part of the investigation, detectives found numerous books containing incitement material with nationalist Palestinian themes, including a children's coloring book titled "From the River to the Sea."

The suspects, both in their 30s, were transferred for questioning and will be brought before the court on Monday, where police will request an extension of their detention to further the investigation.

Attention was originally brought to the issue by Haaretz reporter Nir Hasson, who claimed on Sunday that the police had "raided two educational bookshops in East Jerusalem, confiscated books, and arrested the owners."

"The brother of the owners told Haaretz: "They went through the books with Google Translate and took away anything they didn't like. They even came across the Haaretz newspaper with the picture of the hostages, asked what it was, and said it was incitement. They took every book with the Palestinian flag on it."

Hasson added that, despite claims that the two owners were suspected of incitement to terror, such a suspicion would require approval from the prosecutor's office.

Instead, Hasson said, the police used the generic umbrella "suspicion of violating public order" and proceeded with the night arrest.

"The Educational Bookshop is not just another bookstore," he added. "Every diplomat, journalist, or researcher of Jerusalem and the conflict knows these stores."

Criticism of the police raid

UN special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, said she was "shocked by Israeli forces' raid on east Jerusalem's Educational Bookshop—an intellectual lighthouse and family-run gem resisting Palestinian erasure under apartheid."

"Ad Kan", a peace coalition that is organizing the People's Peace Conference in May in Jerusalem, stated: "This is a bookstore, and its people are an important part of the shared future we envision for Jerusalem. The arrest and confiscation not only harm the right to free expression and the freedom of information but also place the city's future on the brink. We must fight for a Jerusalem of peace and partnership, not one of fear and oppression."

The Association for Civil Rights "strongly condemned" the raid, calling it "an attempt to intimidate freedom of thought and expression under the guise of combating incitement, a characteristic of oppressive regimes."