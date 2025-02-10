PA approached Trump about willingness to drop 'pay-for-slay' - report

The Palestinian Authority has reportedly approached the Trump administration regarding its willingness to change the 'pay-for-slay' system for Palestinian prisoners convicted of terrorist attacks, N12 reported on Monday.

If the reports are correct, the PA would eradicate the reward system entirely.

PA Chair Mahmoud Abbas's proposal would mean prisoners and their families receive no payment for acts of terror against the Jewish State, although N12 reports some "allowances will be made according to the family's socioeconomic situation."

In exchange for this move, senior sources in Ramallah told N12 that Abbas is asking the US to repeal the Taylor-Force Act - named after a US citizen who was murdered in Israel - which states that the US will not transfer any aid to the Palestinian Authority until the Authority stops paying salaries to terrorists and condemns the terrorist acts that have been carried out.

In addition, Abbas is reportedly asking that US sanctions on the PA are lifted.

According to current Knesset legislation, Israel can deduct amounts paid to prisoners from the tax money transferred to the PA. In 2024, Israel increased the amount deducted to NIS 21 million. N12 claimed that the PA asked the US to stop Israel from doing so.

PA sources added that the release of about half of the 480 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment in Israel, as part of the ongoing hostage-prisoner exchange, "creates an opportunity" to implement this reform.

Fines on the Palestinian Authority

This comes amid news that, on February, US courts will impose heavy fines - of about $200-300 million - on the Palestinian Authority – following lawsuits filed by families of terror victims. The PA is reportedly worried that this will lead to a financial crisis.

The Palestinian Authority arranged payment for families of dead Hamas terrorists amounting to a combined total of around $2.8 million, following the October 7 attacks, according to a report by the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), a nongovernmental organization and media watchdog group.

However, according to a recent study conducted by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, in 2024, the scope of the PA’s pay-for-slay payments to terrorists decreased by 30-40%.