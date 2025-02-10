Influencers witness the aftermath: A journey to Israel’s South with the Foreign Ministry

In the wake of Hamas's October 7 attacks, Israel’s Foreign Ministry has reshaped its public diplomacy strategy, shifting its focus from traditional media to influencers. The rationale is straightforward: younger audiences increasingly consume news via social media rather than print or broadcast outlets.

On a recent visit to Israel, a group of international influencers witnessed firsthand the devastation, resilience, and untold stories that followed one of the darkest days in the country’s history.

A strategic shift to influencers

The Foreign Ministry’s engagement with international influencers intensified after October 7, as antisemitism surged worldwide. While Israel had worked with influencers in the past, the urgency of the situation and shifting media consumption patterns demanded a more targeted approach.

David Saranga, head of the Digital Division at the Foreign Ministry, noted that older generations often feel a strong connection to Israel, whereas younger audiences—especially those on university campuses—engage with news differently. Many do not immediately relate to the Nova festival victims as people like themselves. Influencers, he explained, can bridge this gap by offering an authentic perspective on Israel.

A tour through devastation and resilience

The group’s journey began in Sderot, where bullet-riddled walls and rocket damage remain visible. In Nir Oz, one of the hardest-hit communities, influencers walked through homes reduced to ash. Their guide, a survivor of the October 7 attack, recounted the horror.

Standing amid the ruins of the kibbutz, she pointed toward Khan Yunis, Rafah, and Gaza City, recalling childhood memories of swimming in the sea on the Gaza coast. Today, those same locations serve as launching pads for the attack that devastated her community.

Among the most harrowing testimonies was the systematic torching of homes by Hamas terrorists, who cut gas pipes and poured gasoline to set houses ablaze. One woman, who had spent years transporting sick Palestinians from Gaza to Israeli hospitals, expressed her heartbreak.

"I feel betrayed. How could you do this to us?" she asked. When an influencer questioned whether she would continue her humanitarian work, she hesitated. "I hope I will find the courage again. I want to remain a good person."

The challenge of telling Israel’s story

The influencers were not only impacted by what they saw but also by the difficulty of conveying these stories to their audiences. One participant shared a video from the Kerem Shalom Crossing, where 800 trucks of humanitarian aid enter Gaza daily. Yet, she faced backlash from followers who dismissed the footage as staged.

"No matter what you show, there is no space for compassion," she admitted in frustration.

At Kerem Shalom, an IDF soldier was asked about her feelings on facilitating aid deliveries. Her response was raw: "I feel very conflicted. My cousin is a hostage in Gaza."

Despite international claims of famine, officials noted that Gaza’s warehouses remain stocked. Before the war, 70 to 80 trucks entered Gaza daily, a number that increased to 200 to 250 per day. Since the ceasefire agreement, Israel has not restricted aid deliveries to Gaza.

Soroka Medical Center: Healing beyond borders

The visit concluded at Soroka Medical Center, where doctors treat both Israeli and Palestinian patients. Prof. Shlomi Codish, the hospital’s director, underscored the hospital’s humanitarian mission, citing a recent life-saving surgery for Bedouin twins—funded by Israeli taxpayers.

Tal Hayun, head nurse of the recovery unit, shared an emotional account: “One of our own staff members arrived here critically wounded. No one recognized him. Today, he has recovered and returned to work.”

The power of connection

For some influencers, this visit marked their first trip to Israel since the war began. Others, who had been before, reflected on how society had shifted in the wake of conflict. The shared experience of witnessing October 7’s aftermath brought them together, underscoring their role as storytellers.

"This isn’t just about politics," one influencer remarked. "It’s about people."

They return home with stories to share—offering their audiences a side of Israel often overlooked by global media. And this was just one day of a week-long journey, with much more left to see and understand.