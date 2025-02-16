Resilience amid war: How Israeli nonprofits support people with disabilities

An elderly couple lay asleep in their Tel Aviv beachfront apartment when the wail of warning sirens shattered the quiet night. With limited mobility, and no safe room, rushing to the shelter from their seventh-floor home wasn’t an option. They stayed in bed, bracing themselves as a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis in Yemen approached Israeli airspace.

The explosion echoed across the city. While the missile debris fell harmlessly into the sea, the impact shattered every window in the couple’s apartment, covering the porch and floors with jagged glass. Though they escaped physical injury, the experience left them deeply shaken – a stark reminder of how the ongoing conflict disproportionately affects the vulnerable.

The current war has shifted priorities, focusing less attention on those with disabilities, while the number of disabled Israelis has increased dramatically. February marks Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance, and Inclusion Month (JDAIM). Marking its 15th year, JDAIM aims to unite Jewish communities and raise awareness about the rights of all Jews to be respected, valued, and included in all aspects of Jewish community life.

The Jerusalem Report contacted leading Israeli organizations to see how the protracted war has impacted their populations and work.

ADI

Osher Cohen is a behavior analyst for adult residents with disabilities at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran. She said, “People with intellectual disabilities in the Gaza envelope face unique challenges during wartime. The tense security situation and the constant fear of rocket attacks create additional difficulties for them, beyond those they experience daily. Their cognitive disabilities make it difficult to understand the situation, process information, and assess the danger. IDF spokesman Brigadier-General Daniel Hagari went to Adi Negev-Nahalat Eran in the Eshkol region to visit his very-disabled brother, Yoni, who was one of the first residents of the village. (credit: Adi Negev-Nahalat Eran)

“Caring for people with intellectual disabilities in an emergency requires a special and adapted approach. Simple and clear explanations, the use of visual aids, and providing a sense of security are necessary. Additionally, it is important to provide emotional support for both the clients and their families... By adapting the treatment to the specific needs of each resident and special education student, we strive to provide them with a sense of security, stability, and belonging.”

People with intellectual disabilities struggle to understand the concept of war, and the constant fear of sirens creates a sense of instability. The home should be a source of security. Therefore, maintaining a daily routine as much as possible, even under stressful conditions, is critical. Cognitive behavioral therapy, combined with relaxation techniques, helps reduce anxiety and stress levels in ADI clients. Art therapy, equine therapy, hydrotherapy, and other innovative methods play a key role in their support system.

Educators noted that young students were confused when their teachers were called up for reserve duty, disrupting routines. One family recounted their story of resilience: Shlomi had gone to a nearby store and rushed home after an alarm siren sounded. Opening the door, he found his younger son dragging his brother Guy, who is 20 years old and has cognitive and physical disabilities, toward the safe room. This is one story in a video titled Living with Disabilities during War: Personal Stories of Beit Issie Families. It highlights one of the magnitude of challenges families with disabilities confront during the war.

In face of these challenges, Israeli nonprofits stepped up to provide critical support.

Shalva: A beacon of hope

The Shalva National Center in Jerusalem, classified as the National Crisis Response Center for People with Disabilities by the Israeli Home Front Command, is equipped to accommodate up to 1,200 people during extreme emergencies. While it wasn't called to full capacity during this war, Shalva played a significant role in integrating tens of thousands of evacuees from the North and the South immediately after October 7, 2023.

With its wide array of therapies, Shalva provides a positive environment, continued routines, and a support system for those in need. For instance, teenage girls from abusive homes at the Eden Carmia School found refuge and safety at Shalva when their southern kibbutz was attacked. The Rubio family, who moved to Israel from Colombia, received vital support after their daughter Yvonne was killed at the Supernova music festival. Shalva helped them navigate their grief while providing constant care for their son Itamar, who has severe cognitive disabilities.

Shalva’s Traveling Art Exhibition, a product of its art therapy program, communicates the complex emotions of children during this time of crisis. One particularly poignant work features multiple portraits of Ofir Engel, the son of Shalva Sports Center’s manager. Ofir was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 and released after 54 days in captivity. He was taken hostage with his girlfriend’s father and uncle. Her father was murdered in captivity. Her uncle is still a hostage.

Volunteers also found solace in Shalva’s supportive environment. Keren, from Kiryat Shmona, volunteered daily after being evacuated to a Jerusalem-area hotel. For displaced families, maintaining routines and engaging in meaningful activities at Shalva proved invaluable.

Israel Elwyn: Resilience amid adversity

Founded in 1984, Israel Elwyn serves over 5,200 individuals with disabilities, from infants to the elderly. With centers across Israel, the organization offers early intervention programs, job training, supported living services, and self-advocacy initiatives that empower individuals to take control of their lives.

On Simchat Torah, Yinon Ben David, an Israel Elwyn chef, survived the massacre at Nahal Oz with his family, which included his son on the autism spectrum. They were in the safe room for hours, listening as terrorists entered their home and attempted to break down the door. “We miraculously survived the inferno.” Tragically, three of his relatives were murdered in the neighboring house. Forced to flee their home, Yinon found solace in his work at Israel Elwyn’s Ashkelon Adult Day Program, where the service recipients’ positivity gave him the strength to keep going. Despite a missile hitting the Ashkelon center, the facility was restored as quickly as possible.

Israel Elwyn’s early intervention centers serve diverse populations in Arabic and Hebrew, fostering inclusion across communities. David Marcu, the organization’s president, expressed pride in the resilience of staff and service recipients who maintained quality services despite personal hardships and national crises.

A visit to the Jerusalem Weinberg Retiree Center revealed the impact of Israel Elwyn’s programs. Framed needlepoints and artwork lined the walls as individuals engaged in art projects. Bingo was being played in one room, while in another a group gathered near a large TV. Specialized equipment like treadmills with adaptive features ensures accessibility for all participants.

During these challenging times, thousands of volunteers have stepped up to fill critical gaps, ensuring continued support for individuals with disabilities. One remarkable story is that of Samantha Cox, an occupational therapist from Birmingham, England. Inspired by her grandfather’s connection to Israel, she volunteered at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran during the war, providing essential care and embodying the spirit of solidarity.

Her grandfather, Alfred “Jock” Anderson, was a soldier in the British Army throughout the 1940s and had the eye-opening experience of liberating a Nazi death camp. After witnessing the near destruction of European Jewry, he was sent to Mandate Palestine as part of the British military presence. His duties included inspecting kibbutzim for illegal weapons hidden by the Irgun and the Hagana. However, he quickly realized that these weapons were essential for Jewish survival and chose to look the other way when encountering suspicious activity.

His deep connection to the Holy Land and the Jewish people inspired his granddaughter to come to Israel and lend a hand during the nation’s time of greatest need. With the demand for occupational therapists higher than ever before and the hospital’s staff stretched thin by reserve duty, she realized that every pair of hands would make a world of difference and jumped at the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the land she loves.

“Being a staunch Zionist can feel isolating back in England. But here, I’m part of a community, and I feel so much happier,” she said. “In this magical village, no one focuses on possible gaps in language, culture, and religion. Here, we’re all just people connected by love. I love Israel.”

These stories highlight the resilience and compassion of Israeli organizations and individuals with disabilities. They demonstrate their determination to overcome challenges and support one another in the face of adversity.■