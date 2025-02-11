Israel must respond decisively to Hamas threats, ex-Shin Bet official warns

“Hamas is playing for time – and the hostages are their main survival card. Israel must respond decisively. Otherwise, we’ll find ourselves facing endless demands,” Yossi Amrosi, a former senior Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) official, lecturer on current affairs, and author, warned in an interview with Maariv on Tuesday.

Hamas claimed on Monday that Israel failed to meet several agreed-upon terms, including the number of aid trucks and fuel entering Gaza. However, Amrosi dismissed these as false claims.

“Even the mediators themselves testify that Israel met all the established conditions – including the careful release of Palestinian terrorists and even the evacuation of the Netzarim corridor, which was one of the IDF’s greatest military achievements in the war.”

Why did Hamas issue an ultimatum now?

Beyond the exchange of accusations, a crucial question emerges: why did Hamas choose this moment for such an ultimatum, and what strategic considerations lie behind it?

Amrosi outlined several possible motivations, the foremost being Hamas’s growing confidence following recent developments. The organization’s strengthened position stems from various achievements on the ground. Ohad Ben Ami, a hostage held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, is released by Hamas terrorists as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, February 8, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

“Hamas sees itself as having achieved significant gains – Israel evacuated the Netzarim corridor, thousands of aid trucks are entering Gaza, the Rafah crossing has reopened, and there’s also Iranian backing, which intensified after Hamas leaders’ meetings in Tehran,” Amrosi noted.

Response to Trump’s plan?

The move may also serve as a response to former US president Donald Trump’s plan for the US to take over the Gaza Strip.

“Until now, Hamas has barely responded to the Palestinian relocation plan presented in the US, but they might now see an opportunity to declare: ‘We’re here, and we’re not going anywhere,’” Amrosi said.

Furthermore, Hamas is likely considering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s perceived reluctance to advance to the next phase of the war.

"Hamas understands well the political pressure within Israel and the coalition's opposition to continuing the war. It estimates Netanyahu won't proceed to the next phase, so it's trying to pressure him publicly through the families and the Israeli public," he said.

The strategy also reflects Hamas’s tactical need for time to rebuild and strengthen.

“Hamas has a clear interest in extending negotiations as much as possible. For them, time is their most precious resource – and they use every minute to rehabilitate infrastructure, rebuild their forces, gather weapons, and prepare for the next round of fighting,” Amrosi said.

Israel's options

Amrosi identified two main options for Israel. The first would be yielding to Hamas’s demands, which he warned would set a dangerous precedent.

“The first option is to say, ‘Sorry, Hamas, you’re right,’ and fulfill their demands to advance the deal. This would be a strategic disaster that would lead to more ultimatums in the future.”

The second option involves maintaining a firm stance while applying counterpressure.

“Israel must clarify that it hasn’t violated any terms of the agreement and activate mediators – especially the US – to pressure Hamas to return to the original agreements. If this doesn’t work, it should present its own ultimatum: if the deal isn’t realized, fighting will resume with greater intensity.”

Breaking the pattern

In his concluding remarks, Amrosi emphasized that “Israel has enough tools to apply pressure – and it must use them. Hamas sees the hostages as their most important strategic weapon, and if we don’t make clear there’s a price for this, we’ll find ourselves facing endless delays. Hamas is counting on public pressure in Israel to overcome the government. The question is whether Israel will manage to break this pattern or continue to be dragged along by it."