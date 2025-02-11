Oldest hostage Shlomo Mantzur, 86, killed in Hamas captivity

Kibbutz Kissufim announced on Tuesday the death of Shlomo Mantzur, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and held in the Gaza Strip for 494 days.

"With a heavy heart, we kibbutz members received the news this morning of the murder in Hamas captivity of our dear friend, Shlomo Mantzur, 86, who was kidnapped from his home," the kibbutz said in an official statement. "Shlomo was much more than a community member to us – he was a father, a grandfather, a true friend, and a beating heart of Kissufim. This is one of the hardest days in the history of our kibbutz."

The kibbutz also described Mantzur's death as "a wound that will not heal." They also demanded the Israeli government and world leaders "to act decisively to return all hostages – living and dead."

The decision to determine his death was based on intelligence information collected over the past few months and was approved by a committee of experts from the Ministry of Health and in cooperation with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Israel Police, the IDF said.

Mantzur is one of 33 hostages set to be released as part of a hostage-ceasefire deal. While Hamas did not disclose the names of the killed hostages, it confirmed to mediators that eight bodies would be returned along with 25 living captives.

At 86 years old, Shlomo Mantzur was the oldest hostage currently in Hamas captivity. He was abducted from his home on October 7 in front of his wife and driven to Gaza in his own car by Hamas terrorists.

Mantzur immigrated to Israel as a child with his family after surviving the Farhud massacre in Baghdad, Iraq, in 1941.

Mantzur’s kibbutz, Kissufim, held a ceremony on the anniversary of October 7, paying tribute to those who had been killed or taken hostage. During the ceremony, the kibbutz members stated, “We are not speaking about him right now – we are speaking directly to him.”

A recurring theme in the ceremony and the ethos of Kissufim lies in its name, which means “to miss” or “to long for.”

Health concerns

At the time of his capture on October 7, Mantzur weighed just over 54 kilograms, causing extra concern for his health in captivity. Hostages who have since been released have spoken about the difficult conditions in Gaza, including the lack of food. This has caused many to worry about what his condition will be like upon his return to Israel.

In an interview with the Jewish News, Mantzur’s granddaughter, Noam Safir, said, “He is the glue of our family. We just want him home.”

This is a developing story.