ZAKA volunteer, Rabbi Moshe Halevi, who handled 1,200 October 7 victims, has died

Rabbi Moshe Halevi, a volunteer with the ZAKA organization for nearly two decades and one of the key figures in handling the bodies of over 1,200 victims of the October 2023 attacks, passed away on Monday.

Halevi had been volunteering with ZAKA for more than 20 years in various units and served as the deputy of Eran Kozachi in managing Camp Shura.

ZAKA released a statement saying, "There was never an incident that Moshe was called to and did not show up—day and night, in the cold and heat, without hesitation."

The organization added, "Since October 7, Moshe served as the volunteer deputy to Eran Kozachi at Camp Shura and handled over 1,200 murdered victims. Moshe was a symbol and an example of self-sacrifice and true kindness. In recent days, Moshe was not feeling well and suddenly collapsed at his home today." Immersed in blood and identifying every extreme cruelty, yet they go home. ZAKA personnel clear bodies during the war. (credit: ZAKA Spokesperson)

ZAKA CEO

ZAKA's CEO, Tzvi Hassid, eulogized him: "We are in shock and disbelief."

"Moshe, of blessed memory, was a role model for volunteers in performing true acts of kindness and would respond to every call in his region. After October 7, he dropped everything and dedicated himself to identifying bodies at Camp Shura. Just in recent days, he was supposed to travel for a mission in Hungary, and now we have received the tragic news of his sudden passing."