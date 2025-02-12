Hostage's mother faces online abuse over son’s Hamas captivity

Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan, a hostage still held hostage by Hamas terrorists, has faced attacks on social media over recent days, with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum calling on the Israeli public on Wednesday to refrain from abusing families online.

Zangauker was mocked as someone who allegedly "sold her son for dental treatments. A disgusting woman," one of the comments read.

Another read that "they say you're giving them [the Hamas terrorists] all the strength [they need] to keep holding me," insinuating that Matan is still a hostage due to his mother's actions.

A different social media user insulted Matan, stating that he "remains in captivity because he is Hamas' most valuable asset."

A further social media abuser claimed that Einav is not advocating for her sons release, but rather for money from Qatar and a Tel Aviv apartment. The Kalderon family speak at a press conference at Sheba Medical Center, February 2, 2025. Sharon is third-from-left. (credit: SCREENSHOT/FACEBOOK/BRING THEM HOME NOW)

Similar instances of abuse towards hostage families have occurred over recent weeks, notably abuse towards Sharon Kalderon, sister of recently released Ofer Kalderon, after their press conference at Sheba Medical Center on February 2.

Hostage Families Forum's reactions to the abuse

The Hostage Families Forum strongly condemned all of these attacks against the relatives of hostages on social media in a statement on Wednesday.

They declared this as a "cruel and disgraceful campaign of persecution against families who have already endured 16 months of hell, living in uncertainty, pain, and endless worry for the fate of their loved ones."

The Hostage Families Forum added that they will not tolerate this persecution of family members, and will take "all necessary measures, including legal action, against those spreading hate, incitement, and lies about the families."

"Each family chooses its own way to fight for the return of their loved ones, and no one has the right to judge them for it," Hostage Families Forum concluded.