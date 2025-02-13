Former hostage Daniella Gilboa was forced to stage, film her own death, mother reveals

Former hostage Danilla Gilboa was forced by Hamas to film a video of her own death, her mother Orly revealed in an interview with Channel 12 on Wednesday.

"One of the captors simply came with a camera and told her: 'Today we're filming you dead.' She begged for her life and asked him not to do it," Orly said.

Orly explained that the terrorists poured powder on Daniella so she’d look like she was covered in plaster.

“When she saw me and my husband for the first time, she apologized for what she made us feel during this whole period," she added.

Hamas claimed Daniella was killed by IDF fire in November

Hamas announced Daniella’s ‘death’ in November 2024, stating that she had been killed by IDF fire, and showed blurred photos of her body covered in debris. Daniela Gilboa in footage published July 9, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

The IDF later conducted an investigation and stated that the information in the video had been examined, but there was no way to confirm or deny it.

Daniella was one of the seven female IDF observers abducted from the Nahal Oz army base and was released from Hamas captivity in January.