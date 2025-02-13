Thai hostage's teeth broken by Hamas terrorists during captivity - N12

Hamas terrorists hit one of the Thai hostages released in the hostage-ceasefire deal in January with a weapon and broke his teeth, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the Thai national who returned from captivity with broken teeth underwent rehabilitation at the Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Yaakov.

The Israeli news outlet further added that Israel would continue to finance the Thai national's dental treatment in Thailand.

The five Thai nationals who have since returned to their country would also receive a monthly stipend amounting to NIS 9,000, Channel 12 added. Released Thai hostages who were captured during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, pose as they hold up Thai national flags in Israel, January 30, 2025 (credit: ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT/ROYAL THAI EMBASSY in Tel Aviv/Handout via REUTERS)

Hostages' release

In late January, Thai nationals Thenna Pongsak, 36, Sathian Suwannakham, 35, Sriaoun Watchara, 33, Seathao Bannawat, 27, and Rumnao Surasak, 32, were released from Gaza captivity.

They were released alongside Israeli hostages Arbel Yehoud and Gadi Moses, while IDF observer Agam Berger was released hours earlier.