IDF West Bank operations: Over 90 terrorists apprehended over the last week

Over the last week, the Israeli security forces apprehended over 90 terrorists during operations in the West Bank over the last week, the military announced on Thursday.

The forces also dismantled dozens of explosives and questioned hundreds of individuals suspected of terrorist activity. Twelve weapons and 50 illegal vehicles were confiscated.

On Thursday morning, the Egoz Unit located a rigged vehicle and dismantled it.

Border Police officers from Jerusalem operated in the Palestinian city of Ramallah to arrest a wanted terrorist on Thursday under the guidance from the Shin Bet, Israel Police announced.

The forces fired shots at the lower body of a suspect who was endangering their lives. No injuries were reported in the operation.

IDF thwarts suspect at entrance of an army base

IDF troops had also thwarted a suspect who approached the entrance of an army base in the West Bank on Thursday.

IDF troops had also thwarted a suspect who approached the entrance of an army base in the West Bank on Thursday.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, a Palestinian individual driving a stolen vehicle drove into the gate of the base and was subsequently thwarted by IDF troops.

No injuries were reported in the incident.