Amit officially appointed Chief Justice, PM and Knesset speaker boycott

Interim Supreme Court Chief Justice Isaac Amit’s was officially be appointed to the position permanently in a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Thursday, amidst unprecedented tension between the government and the Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana boycotted the event. Levin said last month that he did not recognize Amit’s position since he was forced to hold a vote against his wishes and due to what he argued were a lack of due process over allegations that Amit had ruled in cases in which he had a conflict of interest.

President Yitzhak Herzog in his speech criticized Netanyahu and Ohana for their choice to boycott the ceremony, but also called on the judicial branch of government to do more to hear critical voices in the Israeli public.

Levin refrained from appointing her replacement

(credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Following the retirement of former chief justice Esther Hayut in October 2023, Levin refrained from appointing her replacement. In September 2024 the High Court ruled that Levin had to enable the appointment of a chief justice, and that he did not have the authority to postpone the position indefinitely. Levin did not do so, and the court in December ordered him to convene the Judicial Selection Committee in order to hold the election by January 16. It eventually gave Levin a ten-day extensions, and Amit was indeed elected chief justice on January 26.

Ohana, who as leader of the legislative branch is considered a symbol of state, criticized the appointment, calling the election process “crooked”. He eventually announced he would boycott the ceremony at the president’s residence, alongside Netanyahu and Levin.