Sirens, sacrifice, and soulmates: An MDA love story

Matanel and Hanna’s story began long before they became emergency medical technicians (EMTs). As teenagers, they both joined the Magen David Adom (MDA) youth volunteer program, where thousands of young Israelis train each year to become first responders. What they didn’t know then was that their dedication to saving lives would also lead them to one another.

For the past three years, the two MDA EMTs have rushed into danger side by side, answering distress calls across Israel. From terror attacks to medical emergencies, they have fought to preserve life under the most extreme conditions. Now, as they prepare for their wedding, their journey together is not just one of love, but of resilience, commitment, and service.

Through war, through heartbreak, and through the most challenging moments of their lives, Matanel Sharabi and Hanna Shechter found each other. Their love was not built in candlelit restaurants or on lazy Sunday mornings—it was forged in the back of an ambulance, sirens wailing, hands working in sync to save lives.

Their story is not just a love story—it is a testament to the unbreakable spirit of those who rush toward danger when others flee. MDA, Israel’s longest-serving emergency response organization, has shaped countless lives, including theirs. In 2024 alone, MDA teams were dispatched nearly 1.5 million times, responding to emergencies every 21.8 seconds.

Three years ago, Hanna moved to Beit Shemesh and was stationed at the local MDA branch, where she was paired with Matanel for shifts. Together, they responded to life-and-death situations—car accidents, cardiac arrests, missile attacks—each call reinforcing their trust in one another. Illustrative image of an engagement. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“We’ve been through so much together,” Matanel said. “Some of the hardest, darkest moments you can imagine—but also moments of pure joy. We always had each other’s backs.”

Two weeks ago, their journey as first responders took a turn that neither of them expected. This time, they weren’t racing to a terror attack or a medical emergency—they were about to bring new life into the world.

Inside their ambulance, the couple helped deliver a set of twins, ensuring both babies arrived safely into their parents’ arms.

An incredible moment

“That was an incredible moment,” Hanna recalled. “So much of our work is about saving people from tragedy, but this… this was hope. This was the future.”

That moment solidified what they had already come to know: their bond had been shaped not just by love, but by the high-stakes world of emergency response. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Now engaged, Matanel and Hanna are preparing to build their future with the same commitment that has defined their relationship. Even after they marry, they plan to continue volunteering as EMTs, answering the calls that have shaped their lives. And one day, they hope their children will follow in their footsteps, just as they did.

“We dream of the day we can volunteer as a family,” Matanel said. “Maybe one day, our children will be on shifts with us, saving lives together.”

Through every crisis, every challenge, and every moment of exhaustion, Matanel and Hanna stood side by side, proving that even in the chaos of emergency response, love can flourish.

As they prepare for their wedding, one thing is certain: this is a love story unlike any other.

“We met saving lives,” Matanel said. “And now, we get to build a life together.”